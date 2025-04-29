Justin Trudeau Looks So Different In Nearly-Shirtless Pic From His Younger Days
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has historically had a reputation for being good-looking, with plenty of people online saying so. The rumor mill couldn't help but have some convinced that Melania Trump had eyes for Trudeau, and certain netizens have thought Ivanka was crushing on the politician from Ottawa as well.
One factor that can make someone more attractive is if they are well-dressed, and Trudeau traditionally wore sharp suits for official prime minister business. However, back in the day and before his time in politics, Trudeau's sense of style was much different — and some even thought he looked like he could've been a sitcom character.
An X user posted a throwback photo of Trudeau in February 2017. In the pic, Trudeau is wearing an open button-up shirt with a black and blue plaid pattern. The sleeves have also been cut off, giving some cool-guy edge to the look. Trudeau's hair is shorter than his modern haircut, and he's also wearing a brown cord necklace with some kind of pendant on it. The poster wrote in their caption, "This young Justin Trudeau looks like he would've been the perfect adversary to Zack Morris and AJ Slater." They were seemingly referencing the 1980s-1990s iconic television series "Saved By The Bell" or joking about a possible rip-off show, as the character Mario López played was actually named A.C. Slater.
The throwback pic is also missing Justin Trudeau's tattoo
Justin Trudeau may not have been in the cast of "Saved By The Bell," but he did technically end up on TV screens and in many photographs. Some pictures taken after the throwback photo of Justin show something else different about him since his younger days: his left-arm tattoo, making him one of the politicians that you may not have realized had any ink.
Below his shoulder, Justin has an intricate design. On X in March 2012, he explained it: "My tattoo is planet Earth inside a Haida raven. The globe I got when I was 23; the Robert Davidson raven for my 40th birthday." Haida Nation is a First Nations group based in British Columbia's Haida Gwaii archipelago and a portion of southern Alaska. In 1976, they reportedly welcomed the Trudeaus as honorary members when Justin's father, Pierre Trudeau, was the Canadian prime minister. Davidson is a Haida artist, and his grandmother is reportedly the person who granted the honorary Haida status (via HuffPost).
Since Justin's arm was bare of any ink in the throwback picture shared on X, it was likely taken sometime before he was 23 years old (or at least before his tattoo appointment that year). He's changed a lot since then, and despite all the hubbub that unfolded about his physical appearance, he told Buzzfeed News in 2016 that he takes it in stride. "I'm a man. People can criticize me and I still won't know half or a quarter of the discrimination that a woman in business or in politics or just walking down the street will face," he said. "I've developed a very thick skin, and I'm fine with whatever people might be distracted by."