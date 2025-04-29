Justin Trudeau Looks So Different In Nearly-Shirtless Pic From His Younger Days

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has historically had a reputation for being good-looking, with plenty of people online saying so. The rumor mill couldn't help but have some convinced that Melania Trump had eyes for Trudeau, and certain netizens have thought Ivanka was crushing on the politician from Ottawa as well.

One factor that can make someone more attractive is if they are well-dressed, and Trudeau traditionally wore sharp suits for official prime minister business. However, back in the day and before his time in politics, Trudeau's sense of style was much different — and some even thought he looked like he could've been a sitcom character.

An X user posted a throwback photo of Trudeau in February 2017. In the pic, Trudeau is wearing an open button-up shirt with a black and blue plaid pattern. The sleeves have also been cut off, giving some cool-guy edge to the look. Trudeau's hair is shorter than his modern haircut, and he's also wearing a brown cord necklace with some kind of pendant on it. The poster wrote in their caption, "This young Justin Trudeau looks like he would've been the perfect adversary to Zack Morris and AJ Slater." They were seemingly referencing the 1980s-1990s iconic television series "Saved By The Bell" or joking about a possible rip-off show, as the character Mario López played was actually named A.C. Slater.