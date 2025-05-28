Justin Trudeau's Bizarre Style Choice Confirms What We Suspected About Sophie Grégoire's Power
Justin Trudeau is no stranger to wearing inappropriate outfits that cause quite a stir. However, his latest bizarre fashion choice was a subtle reminder of the kind of influence his ex, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wielded when it came to making him look stylish. The former Canadian prime minister attended an historic event on May 27, in which King Charles III officially commenced Canada's parliamentary session for the year in his Speech from the Throne address, and Trudeau's clothing decisions raised some eyebrows.
To honor the occasion, Trudeau wore a sharp blue suit with a powder blue button down shirt and a blue tie. All choices that track, make sense, and are situationally appropriate. Then, we get to the shoes. The former prime minister decided that the King of England's first visit to Canada since his coronation was the perfect opportunity to bust out his pair of casual Adidas Gazelles. He didn't even rock a pair of Adidas that matched any of the blue tones of his suit, but rather a pair that were turquoise and bright orange.
The fascinating fashion choice came just two months after Trudeau stepped down as Canada's prime minister in March, and less than two years after Trudeau and Grégoire called it quits. The couple's red flag-filled 18-year marriage came to an end in August 2023, when they announced their separation. Grégoire addressed their split in an episode of "Next Question with Katie Couric" in May 2024, and explained the separation "hurts deeply," but that they are "still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out." Clearly, dressing himself without Grégoire's help is one of the things Trudeau needs to "figure out."
Justin Trudeau's choice of footwear divided the internet and fueled a lot of heated online debate
The Speech From the Throne is an annual event, usually delivered by an official representative of the monarchy, which kicks off the new parliamentary session. This year, however, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited King Charles III to come deliver the speech himself — marking only the third time in history that the British monarch has done so. Essentially, this particular speech was a big deal and Justin Trudeau's sneakers divided social media.
A contingent of Trudeau haters — the same ones who spread many of the wild rumors about the former PM – slammed Trudeau for being disrespectful. "What the f*** is Justin Trudeau wearing," one user on X wrote, alongside a crying emoji. "So classy for a former PM." Another critic slammed both Trudeau and his mother, who was also at the event, writing: "This is how the Trudeau's showed up for the King's throne speech. Margaret #Trudeau looked awful and look at Justin's shoes. No class."
However, there was an overwhelming flood of supporters who praised Trudeau and theorized that he wore the shoes specifically to make right-wing critics — members of the so-called "Maple MAGA" – angry. "Let's face it – Justin Trudeau wore these shoes to TROLL his haters. As JT still lives RENT FREE in Deranged Trudeau Haters minds," one X user posted. "JT knows what he is doing – and living a good life is the best revenge!" Another user joked, "Justin Trudeau is not only at the throne speech but wearing the most interesting footwear you wouldn't expect him to wear and I'm just going to sit back and watch with some popcorn."