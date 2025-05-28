Justin Trudeau's Bizarre Style Choice Confirms What We Suspected About Sophie Grégoire's Power

Justin Trudeau is no stranger to wearing inappropriate outfits that cause quite a stir. However, his latest bizarre fashion choice was a subtle reminder of the kind of influence his ex, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wielded when it came to making him look stylish. The former Canadian prime minister attended an historic event on May 27, in which King Charles III officially commenced Canada's parliamentary session for the year in his Speech from the Throne address, and Trudeau's clothing decisions raised some eyebrows.

To honor the occasion, Trudeau wore a sharp blue suit with a powder blue button down shirt and a blue tie. All choices that track, make sense, and are situationally appropriate. Then, we get to the shoes. The former prime minister decided that the King of England's first visit to Canada since his coronation was the perfect opportunity to bust out his pair of casual Adidas Gazelles. He didn't even rock a pair of Adidas that matched any of the blue tones of his suit, but rather a pair that were turquoise and bright orange.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The fascinating fashion choice came just two months after Trudeau stepped down as Canada's prime minister in March, and less than two years after Trudeau and Grégoire called it quits. The couple's red flag-filled 18-year marriage came to an end in August 2023, when they announced their separation. Grégoire addressed their split in an episode of "Next Question with Katie Couric" in May 2024, and explained the separation "hurts deeply," but that they are "still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out." Clearly, dressing himself without Grégoire's help is one of the things Trudeau needs to "figure out."