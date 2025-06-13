Hillary Clinton Is Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Grad Pic With Glasses

Spending decades in the public eye, it's no surprise that Hillary Clinton can't escape the plastic surgery rumors. The former Secretary of State, currently in her 70s, has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but along the way, she has also been picked apart by the public for her appearance. The question is: would they recognize her before she married Bill Clinton? Hillary has shared several photos from back in the day on her social media, but one image from her college graduation had everyone stunned.

In a June 2025 Instagram post in honor of the year's college graduates, Hillary wrote: "Congratulations to all the graduates — and all the mentors, teachers, and parents who helped make those graduates. Onward!" The former first lady included a throwback from her own graduation from Wellesley College in 1969, where she rocked a bare face, adorned with the quintessential '70s glasses.

Aside from the obvious vitriol, many commenters appreciated the sentiment, but couldn't believe their eyes, as the young Hillary looked uncanny to one of the world's favorite current pop stars. "Anybody gonna talk about how that's literally @sabrinacarpenter's twin?" someone wrote. Another commented, "I [thought] that was sabrina carpenter for a split second." Though doppelgangers, the two women have evidently steered very different career paths.