The Most Stunning Throwback Pics Of Hillary Clinton
Former first lady and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has had a long and storied political career. In fact, as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, a U.S. Secretary of State, a U.S. senator from New York, and the wife of former president Bill Clinton, she's often had to navigate a public sphere that's been historically antagonistic toward her. Still, through it all, she's managed to maintain her composure.
Although Hillary Clinton's transformation during her time of public service is notable, it's always a good reminder that she could also consistently serve up some amazing looks — and certainly did her part to popularize pantsuits as iconic attire for strong, successful women. It was hard to narrow it down to a select few, as Hillary certainly knows how to make an entrance and hold herself with grace. After sifting through some amazing throwback pictures, we found five stunning photos of Hillary throughout the years.
Future First Lady in red, Hillary Clinton stuns in throwback pic
During her husband Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton showed that she knew how to accessorize. The plaid blazer and red turtleneck combo give a classic '90s look, and those earrings and headband tie everything together. This outfit feels like Christmas, it feels down-to-earth in a way New Hampshire voters most likely took note of. Plus, that shade of crimson lipstick is everything. Most notably, this was one of the last times she had bangs. As soon as her husband secured the presidency, she opted for a more mature look by sweeping the bangs off her face.
Hillary Clinton's blazer sets the tone for her style
Stumping for her husband Bill Clinton during the 1992 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton dons a signature she would one day become known for: the blazer. This particular piece was a wonderful deep blue, almost purple, that both brought out her eyes and made her classic shade of scarlet lip pop. The buttons are big and bold, allowing something that could be considered dowdy to have a sense of style. Plus, those eyebrows are immaculate, though it's a good thing she later decided to do away with the bangs.
Hillary Clinton dazzles in a powerful bob
Rocking a powerful first lady bob, Hillary Clinton is seen here attending the "Emily's List" Luncheon in 1996. This grown-up hairstyle led the way for her to establish herself as the matriarch of the country for most of the '90s. Bold yet face-framing, this was the correct choice for the luncheon.
Emily's List is a Democratic organization dedicated to empowering women to run for political office. It offers recruiting, fundraising, and mentorship to help women effectively strategize how best to secure positions within the United States government. It also helps register more women to vote.
Hillary Clinton's short bob was everything
Here in a tender moment with Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton adjusts his tie as they prepare for an event. In her classic blazer and big gold earrings, Clinton is demure and graceful. As tumultuous as Hillary Clinton's relationship with Bill Clinton has been over the years, it's intriguing to see how she looks when they're sharing a quiet intimacy. The two of them certainly have been rocked by scandals throughout the years, but it's nice to see a couple consistently choose each other and a reminder that they have both been each other's biggest supporter during tough times.
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton shine in throwback photo
Hillary Clinton posed with her daughter Chelsea Clinton in 1992, conveying the image of a strong, capable mother. The first lady proved that she was a protective mama when a Saturday Night Live skit poked fun at the first daughter. This started a long trend of public figures feeling incredibly comfortable making rude comments about Chelsea Clinton, who was a minor at the time. That spurred the former first lady to become a vocal protector of her daughter. After the SNL skit aired, Hillary Clinton took issue with the show making fun of her child, and producer Lorne Michaels agreed. "We felt, upon reflection, that if it was in any way hurtful, it wasn't worth it," Michaels said (via Deadline). "She's a kid, a kid who didn't choose to be in public life."
This opened the way for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to continue to have a wonderful relationship with each other. The two have only grown closer by working on projects together. Their book "The Book of Gutsy Women" is a national bestseller and became a docuseries available on Apple Plus.