The Most Stunning Throwback Pics Of Hillary Clinton

Former first lady and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has had a long and storied political career. In fact, as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, a U.S. Secretary of State, a U.S. senator from New York, and the wife of former president Bill Clinton, she's often had to navigate a public sphere that's been historically antagonistic toward her. Still, through it all, she's managed to maintain her composure.

Although Hillary Clinton's transformation during her time of public service is notable, it's always a good reminder that she could also consistently serve up some amazing looks — and certainly did her part to popularize pantsuits as iconic attire for strong, successful women. It was hard to narrow it down to a select few, as Hillary certainly knows how to make an entrance and hold herself with grace. After sifting through some amazing throwback pictures, we found five stunning photos of Hillary throughout the years.