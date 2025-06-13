The Unusual Gift Queen Elizabeth Once Gave Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With contention at the forefront of Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, it seems like a life of American solitude is inevitable for the ex-royal. The stunning family drama has taken over the royal section of tabloids everywhere. If you've been keeping up with Buckingham's gossip chain, you likely know their rift isn't new. Royal watchers understand the family's boiling point to be Harry and Meghan Markle's emancipation from their senior royal positions in 2020 — better known in the media as "Megxit." While Charles ceased all communication with his son, his mother — the late Queen Elizabeth II — showed signs of reconciliation in the years before her death.

In a 2021 interview on "The Late Show with James Corden," Harry revealed that his grandmother had sent his son, Archie, a special Christmas gift to their home in Montecito, California. "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie," the prince recalled. "So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker." Corden jumped in to express his amusement, imagining the queen shopping for a basic household appliance.

Even more surprising was that not only was the late monarch a presence in her great-grandchildren's lives from all the way across the pond, but Elizabeth was actively communicating with the Duchess of Sussex, which paints a different picture of Markle and the queen's relationship.