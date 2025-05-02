Prince Harry's Stunning Family Drama Reveal May Be Final Nail In Coffin For Charles & William
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, just completely threw his father under the bus. According to the California-dwelling royal, King Charles III is the real reason why their relationship is still on the rocks. Harry was recently dealt a major blow in court when he lost the appeal to reinstate his security when he's in the U.K. The king stripped his son of that royal protection when Harry stepped down from his role as a senior royal in 2020. In a May 2 interview with BBC News, shortly after a judge dismissed his case, Harry aired his dirty laundry.
"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," said the prince. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him." Harry even said he would be open to repairing his relationship with his father, but the British monarch will not indulge him in a conversation because of the security battle. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." But even Harry must know that there are more reasons why Charles may never forgive him, other than his security issues. Not only Charles, but Prince William, Prince of Wales, who has also harbored a years-long feud with his brother, could control Harry's fate once he's king, and that could all depend on where they stand.
A Prince Harry press tour will likely only make things worse
The Duke of Sussex's flight from royal life with Meghan Markle in 2020 ignited the high-profile family feud, which he now says he wants to end. But Prince Harry has simply added fuel to the fire by publicly dishing about his family, including his tell-all 2023 memoir, "Spare," and his revealing 2021 interview with Oprah — King Charles was reportedly in a "state of despair" over his son's chat with the talk show host, per a source in Vanity Fair. Thus, will Charles take this interview as another publicity stunt by Harry? The prince's plea to see his father is telling.
Harry told the BBC that he's desperate to see his father now because it could be the last time. The king was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and is currently undergoing treatment. At an event hosted at Buckingham Palace to raise cancer awareness Wednesday, April 30, Charles spoke on the indelible impact that community can bring to a cancer patient. That sentiment will hopefully benefit Harry, whose revelation to BBC News was that "life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."