Prince Harry's Stunning Family Drama Reveal May Be Final Nail In Coffin For Charles & William

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, just completely threw his father under the bus. According to the California-dwelling royal, King Charles III is the real reason why their relationship is still on the rocks. Harry was recently dealt a major blow in court when he lost the appeal to reinstate his security when he's in the U.K. The king stripped his son of that royal protection when Harry stepped down from his role as a senior royal in 2020. In a May 2 interview with BBC News, shortly after a judge dismissed his case, Harry aired his dirty laundry.

"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," said the prince. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him." Harry even said he would be open to repairing his relationship with his father, but the British monarch will not indulge him in a conversation because of the security battle. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." But even Harry must know that there are more reasons why Charles may never forgive him, other than his security issues. Not only Charles, but Prince William, Prince of Wales, who has also harbored a years-long feud with his brother, could control Harry's fate once he's king, and that could all depend on where they stand.