Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Cringe 'Power Couple' Pic Shows Who Really Wore The Pants
There were plenty of times Kimberly Guilfoyle's PDA with Donald Trump Jr. gave us second hand embarrassment, but Guilfoyle and Trump took a picture that might've exposed the true dynamic of their relationship for the cover of Metropolitan Magazine. In the photo posted on Instagram, Trump sat on the couch in a power pose with his hands folded while wearing a dark blue blazer and a pink collared shirt. Guilfoyle stood above him while sporting a long black sleeveless gown, matching-colored high heels, and a silver necklace. Both stared at the camera and did their best to give off the vibe of a power couple. But the photo op backfired.
Not only did it come across as desperate, but the scene of Guilfoyle towering over her ex made it seem like she called the shots between the two. The fact that she posed front and center while her ex sat to the side only made the eldest Trump son seem even more subservient, which is very un-Trump-like. Additionally, some felt the photo was pretty tasteless considering his rocky relationship with ex-wife Vanessa Kay Trump at the time. "This is disgusting. He is still married," one poster said. "I'm shocked that you would have the bad timing and bad taste to put those horrible arbiters of everything that's wrong with America on your cover," another commenter wrote.
Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly ignored Don Jr.'s red flags because of the power
If Kimberly Guilfoyle wore the pants in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., the tables might've turned at the tail end of their romance. There was speculation that Trump was having an affair with former model Bettina Anderson while he was still dating Guilfoyle. It didn't help that Anderson only ramped up affair chatter after showing off a bouquet she received from a mystery suitor some believed was Trump. Although Guilfoyle kept quiet about the affair rumors, sources claimed she was very much aware of the reports. In fact, she allegedly turned a blind eye to the noisy scandal altogether to maintain power. "For the most part Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle," a source said in an interview with People.
The former attorney has a reported net worth of $25 million. However, Trump has an alleged net worth of $500 million. His purported wealth and status would've allowed Guilfoyle to live the kind of lavish life with Trump that was been beyond her own financial limitations. However, Guilfoyle ended up having to part ways with Trump, anyway. Still, other insiders claim that Guilfoyle wanted to continue her friendship with Trump despite his commitment to Anderson. But we wonder if the California native's desire to stay in Trump's life is genuine, or she just wants to hold onto what little power she might have left with her former fiancé.