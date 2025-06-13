Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Cringe 'Power Couple' Pic Shows Who Really Wore The Pants

There were plenty of times Kimberly Guilfoyle's PDA with Donald Trump Jr. gave us second hand embarrassment, but Guilfoyle and Trump took a picture that might've exposed the true dynamic of their relationship for the cover of Metropolitan Magazine. In the photo posted on Instagram, Trump sat on the couch in a power pose with his hands folded while wearing a dark blue blazer and a pink collared shirt. Guilfoyle stood above him while sporting a long black sleeveless gown, matching-colored high heels, and a silver necklace. Both stared at the camera and did their best to give off the vibe of a power couple. But the photo op backfired.

Not only did it come across as desperate, but the scene of Guilfoyle towering over her ex made it seem like she called the shots between the two. The fact that she posed front and center while her ex sat to the side only made the eldest Trump son seem even more subservient, which is very un-Trump-like. Additionally, some felt the photo was pretty tasteless considering his rocky relationship with ex-wife Vanessa Kay Trump at the time. "This is disgusting. He is still married," one poster said. "I'm shocked that you would have the bad timing and bad taste to put those horrible arbiters of everything that's wrong with America on your cover," another commenter wrote.