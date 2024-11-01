Times Kimberly Guilfoyle And Donald Jr.'s PDA Gave Us Secondhand Embarrassment

Despite all the affair rumors floating about, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship is still a go as far as anyone knows. The MAGA power couple, together since 2018, became engaged two years later (though they kept the ring under wraps till 2022). Yet despite their longevity, the two haven't quite gotten the hang of showing their affection for each other. When they pose for official photos, they tend to stand stiffly side by side, showing no indication they've been living together for years. On the occasions they do get cozy for the camera, the shots still seem staged. Is it just that they're not comfortable showing PDA in public? Or is the clumsy cuddling an indication of the true nature of their relationship? They're certainly not telling.

Take a look at these representative pics — from both professional photo agencies and Guilfoyle's own Instagram account — and judge for yourself. Is it true love, or truly cringe?