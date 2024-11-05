Don Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Ramps Up Affair Chatter With Bouquet From Mystery Suitor

Did Donald Trump Jr. send flowers to his mistress on Election Day of all days? A mysterious Instagram story may indicate just that. For months, rumors have swirled that Don Jr. is having an affair with model Bettina Anderson, and these rumors have sent questions about his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle into overdrive. Now, Anderson has made a lovey-dovey Instagram story about a mystery suitor, and many signs point to Don Jr.

On November 5, Anderson had multiple pro-Donald Trump stories up on her Instagram in honor of Election Day. However, she added a photo that wasn't election-related, showing a bouquet of flowers in a vase. She also added a heart-covered smiley face emoji, as well as the song "No One's Gonna Love You" by Band of Horses accompanying the post. While Anderson didn't call out who sent her the flowers, she didn't shy away from making her romantic feelings clear.

The bouquet of flowers also has a card sticking out of it and, while the card isn't totally readable, zooming in on it does give away a few hints. It seems to say, "can't believe it's already been 245 days," though the number isn't entirely clear. It goes on to say, "Happy 8 months, love you." The blurriness of the message makes it impossible to be sure that this is exactly what is written. If it is, it does line up with a possible timeline of Don Jr. and Anderson's rumored romance.

