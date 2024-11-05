Don Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Ramps Up Affair Chatter With Bouquet From Mystery Suitor
Did Donald Trump Jr. send flowers to his mistress on Election Day of all days? A mysterious Instagram story may indicate just that. For months, rumors have swirled that Don Jr. is having an affair with model Bettina Anderson, and these rumors have sent questions about his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle into overdrive. Now, Anderson has made a lovey-dovey Instagram story about a mystery suitor, and many signs point to Don Jr.
On November 5, Anderson had multiple pro-Donald Trump stories up on her Instagram in honor of Election Day. However, she added a photo that wasn't election-related, showing a bouquet of flowers in a vase. She also added a heart-covered smiley face emoji, as well as the song "No One's Gonna Love You" by Band of Horses accompanying the post. While Anderson didn't call out who sent her the flowers, she didn't shy away from making her romantic feelings clear.
The bouquet of flowers also has a card sticking out of it and, while the card isn't totally readable, zooming in on it does give away a few hints. It seems to say, "can't believe it's already been 245 days," though the number isn't entirely clear. It goes on to say, "Happy 8 months, love you." The blurriness of the message makes it impossible to be sure that this is exactly what is written. If it is, it does line up with a possible timeline of Don Jr. and Anderson's rumored romance.
Does the Instagram story indicate that Don Jr. and Anderson are going public?
In September 2024, the Daily Mail published a photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson at a restaurant, and a source claimed that the pair kissed during the outing, indicating that they were surprisingly unconcerned with keeping their romance under wraps. If the card on the flowers Anderson received does, in fact, say "Happy 8 months," this would mean that Don Jr. and Anderson were around six months into their romance when that photo was taken. Furthermore, this indicates that Don Jr.'s affair with Anderson was fresh when he made his awkward anniversary tribute to Kimberly Guilfoyle on Instagram in April.
It's interesting that Anderson would choose to post this on Instagram on Election Day when all eyes are on the Trump family. While the card on the flowers is difficult to read, it would have been easy for Anderson to remove it or blur it out for the post if she wanted to keep things more private. Could this mean that Don Jr.'s relationship with Anderson isn't an affair, at all, and that he will announce his split from Guilfoyle once they are finished campaigning for Donald Trump? It's certainly possible.
Beyond sharing this post with the general public, it's worth noting that Anderson follows Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and of course, Don Jr. and Donald. Kimberly Guilfoyle, on the other hand, has not received a follow from Anderson.