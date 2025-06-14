Harry & Meghan's California Neighbors Revealed The Nasty Truth About The Couple's IRL Behavior

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final days as working royals, they ended up relocating from England to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in a mansion in Montecito, an affluent area near Santa Barbara that has attracted the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe. The couple seems all welcoming smiles on Meghan's Instagram page, like when they went to see Beyoncé in concert or when the former "Suits" star is out tending to their elaborate gardens. Despite the clear affluence, the vibe appears like it's trying to be one of relatability, like the Sussexes are the couple next door whom you could imagine yourself being friends with.

But apparently, the royal defectors aren't nearly as warm and approachable as they appear, and they keep to themselves in a way that isn't entirely appreciated by their neighbors. Frank McGinity, who has property close to Meghan and Harry's house, apparently tried to stop by to give the Sussexes a copy of some videos about the history of the home in which they were living. However, McGinity was rebuffed at the gate by staff.

The incident was recounted in his memoir, "Get Off Your Street," in which the author also noted that the celebrity couple didn't really seem to be connecting with their immediate neighbors, who were all reportedly on the older side. Meghan and Harry are parents to two young kids, and it may be that they just don't have that much in common with them. There's no way to know for sure but sadly, McGinity's experience with the Sussexes seems to match what other Montecito residents have observed about them.