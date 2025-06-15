Kayleigh McEnany's Leggy & Inappropriate Style Was Not Press-Room Savvy
Kayleigh McEnany's outfits have missed the mark on more than one occasion throughout her political career. Her fashion missteps were especially hard to ignore during her time as White House press secretary, where she served under the Trump administration's first term from 2020 to 2021. You'd think spending all that time in front of cameras while hosting press conferences would've encouraged McEnany to maintain wardrobe professionalism at all times. But there were a couple of instances where the Florida native seemed more concerned about flashing her legs than about style decorum.
Whether addressing the nation in the press room or on her Fox News show "Outnumbered," there have been moments McEnany couldn't resist the opportunity to give her legs the spotlight with short skirts and high heels. The style was very reminiscent of Karoline Leavitt's own leggiest White House looks, as if McEnany walked so that her press secretary successor could run. Unfortunately, McEnany's fashion choices didn't always have the desired effect. Modeling her legs looked downright awkward when McEnany was discussing some of the country's most important matters with the media.
Her lopsided skirt looked conflicted
Kaleigh McEnany's green dress looked unfinished when she spoke with reporters regarding Donald Trump's debate with former president Joe Biden in October 2020. She stood outside the White House, making sure the camera caught her good leg. Half of her skirt cut slightly above her knee, while the skirt's other half draped over her other knee. The skirt also seemed to look more like a mini-apron or a napkin folded in half, which was a peculiar choice if she wanted to flaunt her lower body. The unique fashion experiment risked distracting from the topic at hand. But maybe McEnany wasn't feeling too confident in Trump's debate performance against Biden that year. So, to give reporters something else to talk about, she intentionally dressed to distract.
Her face was covered up more than her legs were
Kayleigh McEnany would've looked unrecognizable strutting across the White House wearing the large mask that hid the majority of her face. But her attire and her legs would've given away her identity, and not in a good way. She wore a form-fitting, dark blue dress with a short skirt that clashed not only with her full-coverage mask but with the outfits her company wore at the time. The man and woman walking next to McEnany both wore pants and were dressed far more conservatively than the press secretary. Another woman behind McEnany wore a black and white spotted dress and high heels, but the woman's skirt wasn't as short or as tight as McEnany's. The press secretary's style stuck out and made it seem like she was exposing more bare leg to compensate for the mask COVID-19 forced her to wear.
Her skirt was disappearing in the middle of president Donald Trump's meeting
It was hard to tell Kayleigh McEnany was even wearing a skirt when she accompanied President Donald Trump during an important meeting with then-New Jersey governor Phil Murphy. McEnany sat on a chair with a notepad balanced on her lap while jotting down notes. However, her outfit was wholly inappropriate for both the setting and the circumstances in which she wore it. The black dress and high-heel combo showed just how long her legs truly were. Crossing them the way she did also showed more of her thighs. All of these factors made her outfit seem more suitable for a date night out than for a meeting between two high-ranking government officials.
She looked ready to party in her neon and navy dress
Kayleigh McEnany arrived at one of her press conferences dressed as if she thought she was headed to a disco ball but didn't have enough time to switch outfits. The dark dress had a skirt that opened up like a parachute at the bottom, which only highlighted her legs to the reporters in attendance. The lack of sleeves left her arms as exposed as her legs were, and the neon colors that adorned the outfit might've made it hard to take her seriously in such a professional setting. The unprofessional style choice was one of the most awkward moments McEnany has ever had on camera.