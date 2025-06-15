Kayleigh McEnany's Leggy & Inappropriate Style Was Not Press-Room Savvy

Kayleigh McEnany's outfits have missed the mark on more than one occasion throughout her political career. Her fashion missteps were especially hard to ignore during her time as White House press secretary, where she served under the Trump administration's first term from 2020 to 2021. You'd think spending all that time in front of cameras while hosting press conferences would've encouraged McEnany to maintain wardrobe professionalism at all times. But there were a couple of instances where the Florida native seemed more concerned about flashing her legs than about style decorum.

Whether addressing the nation in the press room or on her Fox News show "Outnumbered," there have been moments McEnany couldn't resist the opportunity to give her legs the spotlight with short skirts and high heels. The style was very reminiscent of Karoline Leavitt's own leggiest White House looks, as if McEnany walked so that her press secretary successor could run. Unfortunately, McEnany's fashion choices didn't always have the desired effect. Modeling her legs looked downright awkward when McEnany was discussing some of the country's most important matters with the media.