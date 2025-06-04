Kayleigh McEnany Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Before Karoline Leavitt, there was Kayleigh McEnany — the fourth of Donald Trump's press secretaries during his first term, following in the footsteps of Stephanie Grisham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sean Spicer. McEnany stuck it out longer than the latter's six months, serving from April 2020 until January 2021. While in the role, she often raised eyebrows for her questionable outfits, which some believed inappropriate for a high-level governmental position. It wasn't just her clothing that sparked debate among fashionistas. Some of McEnany's dodgy hairdos managed to beat Kimberly Guilfoyle's, which, let's face it, is quite an achievement. Not to mention McEnany's eyeliner overloads that left even JD Vance in the shade.

She also came under fire for her combative attitude, insistence on parroting Trump's narrative no matter how problematic, and her facticity struggles — preferring "alternative facts" like her predecessors. Ironic given that McEnany swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth during her first press briefing in May 2020. "I will never lie to you," she vowed. "You have my word on that."

While McEnany didn't always stick to her word, she did stick by Trump, but her ceaseless loyalty bore no value either as she landed on Trump's hitlist in May 2023, resulting in him nicknaming her "Milktoast." Well, she may be gone from the inner sanctum, but McEnany's many makeup fails and dubious dress sense mean she will never be forgotten.