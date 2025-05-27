Karoline Leavitt's Leggiest White House Looks
Fresh-faced, blonde-headed, and one of President Donald Trump's MAGA women, Karoline Leavitt also holds one of the most visible positions in the administration — White House Press Secretary. As such, she's photographed and filmed on a regular basis while she feeds journalists and reporters all of Trump's truths, and keeps butting head with CNN's Kaitlan Collins as a side project.
She also seems to be giving her own personal fashion show on an almost daily basis. When Sean Spicer or even Sarah Huckabee Sanders were in the same titled position, their wardrobe rarely made anyone blink an eye. Leavitt, however, has tested our fashion patience with strange colors, fringe detailing, and general frumpiness. It's a shame really, especially since the New Hampshire native has at least one attribute she could be flaunting way more often than she does: a set of shapely legs.
Leavitt has a tendency to wear long skirts and dresses while in and about the White House, sometimes switching it up with wide-leg trousers or ankle-cut slim pants. And while she's happy to show off a whole lot of skin in Instagram posts of her bikini-clad self on the beach, it's only sporadically that she shows off anything when she's behind the podium in the briefing room or making her way into the West Wing. However, it does happen.
Granny gams
Even though she's the youngest White House Press Secretary in history, there have been so many times Karoline Leavitt has dressed way older than she is. When she slipped on a pastel green number with pockets and buttons, puffed short sleeves, and a ruffle, we thought maybe she might have borrowed the dress from her granny. The only thing making it all look a little closer to Leavitt's 1997 birth year instead of a 1957 fashion year was the short hem and her bare legs. Pairing it with nude heels also added a little glam to her gams.
A leggy cover-up
It was chilly in January 2025 in Washington D.C., and Karoline Leavitt decided to dress for the weather — kind of. As she stepped into the Brady Press Briefing Room, her cherry-red dress with a ruffled bottom fell to her lower thigh, just above the knee. While the bizarre red dress might be her most controversial outfit, it's what's below it that had us looking twice. While the dress wasn't quite weather-appropriate with its shortened length, she didn't dare leave her legs bare to catch a chill. Instead, she opted to wear tall, black, knee-high boots paired with opaque stockings.
Business in the front, leg party on the side
The marine didn't even bat an eye as Karoline Leavitt entered the West Wing after a chat with reporters on the West Lawn of the White House. Of course, he only got the front view of Leavitt's mint-green dress. While the length was all the way down to mid-calf, the skirt had a slit that rose from the hem up past the top of her knees. With each step she took, she revealed a healthy amount of leg visible from the side. She also showed off yet another tan fail almost worse than Trump, her legs being many shades lighter than her face and arms.
Big house, mini skirt
In September 2024, Donald Trump had yet to win the election to become President of the United States, and Karoline Leavitt had yet to become the White House Press Secretary. That didn't stop her from posing in front of a giant picture of the White House wearing a tiny mini. Leavitt served as Trump's campaign press secretary, and did it while exposing a whole lot of leg in a two-piece plaid suit with gold chains, the skirt part of the ensemble rising several inches above her kneecaps. Her nude-colored shoes contributed even more to the naked-leg effect.