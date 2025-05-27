Karoline Leavitt's Leggiest White House Looks

Fresh-faced, blonde-headed, and one of President Donald Trump's MAGA women, Karoline Leavitt also holds one of the most visible positions in the administration — White House Press Secretary. As such, she's photographed and filmed on a regular basis while she feeds journalists and reporters all of Trump's truths, and keeps butting head with CNN's Kaitlan Collins as a side project.

She also seems to be giving her own personal fashion show on an almost daily basis. When Sean Spicer or even Sarah Huckabee Sanders were in the same titled position, their wardrobe rarely made anyone blink an eye. Leavitt, however, has tested our fashion patience with strange colors, fringe detailing, and general frumpiness. It's a shame really, especially since the New Hampshire native has at least one attribute she could be flaunting way more often than she does: a set of shapely legs.

Leavitt has a tendency to wear long skirts and dresses while in and about the White House, sometimes switching it up with wide-leg trousers or ankle-cut slim pants. And while she's happy to show off a whole lot of skin in Instagram posts of her bikini-clad self on the beach, it's only sporadically that she shows off anything when she's behind the podium in the briefing room or making her way into the West Wing. However, it does happen.