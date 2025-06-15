David Bromstad's Rare Glam-Free Moment Is So Real (& He Pulls It Off So Well)
Over the course of his HGTV career, David Bromstad has gradually transformed his look and become more glamorous. Bromstad's a skilled artist, and he's used his talents to design many of his meaningful tattoos. His enthusiasm for colorful fashions also adds to his stunning style. Even so, Bromstad is just as likely to exude charm by giving his fans a peek at ordinary aspects of his life. For example, in May 2025, Bromstad posted a pic to his Instagram stories where he was wearing a simple tank top and had some tubes in his nose.
In a follow-up post, Bromstad was sitting on an airplane, wearing another simple tank and red cap. "I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!" Bromstad remarked, alluding to his previous photo. "Super healthy and thriving my loves."
Bromstad's candor is crucial to his rapport with fans. "When public figures let their guard down and show what's really going on, it builds trust and makes them more relatable," Amy Prenner, communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively tells The List. "People want to connect with someone genuine, not just a polished persona." Bromstad also demonstrated that he's in tune with his audience's emotions. When people were concerned about the meaning of the tubing, he was quick to follow up with some crucial information. "David's openness about his self-care routine, for example, not only showcases wellness trends but also encourages others to prioritize their own health," Prenner adds.
Bromstad's mastered the art of sharing
David Bromstad is a seasoned TV veteran, and his enduring appeal goes all the way back to 2006, when he competed on HGTV's "Design Star." "The big lesson I took away from that experience was to just be myself," Bromstad informed Sarasota Scene. "I learned to trust my gut."
Bromstad's intuition continues to serve him well. Whether he's on TV or posting on social media, both of those mediums can make it easy to venture into TMI. Bromstad avoids this pitfall. "The best approach is to decide what feels comfortable to share — like health routines, creative processes, or personal challenges — while keeping truly private matters out of the public eye," Amy Prenner explains to The List. According to The Cleveland Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat a wide variety of health conditions, so Bromstad was able to disclose the type of treatment he received without revealing any underlying details. He also presented the info in a positive light, which would likely make anyone else seeking similar treatment feel more comfortable.
In interviews, Bromstad's also been honest about some serious past financial problems and the unexpected way he became a TV star. Other times, he's been more vague about difficulties and admitted he wasn't ready to delve into specifics. However, in every instance, Bromstad uses a thoughtful communication style. "David's recent posts strike that balance perfectly: honest, a little vulnerable, but still on his own terms," Prenner observes. "That's what keeps fans coming back — and what sets true public figures apart."