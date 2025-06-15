David Bromstad's Rare Glam-Free Moment Is So Real (& He Pulls It Off So Well)

Over the course of his HGTV career, David Bromstad has gradually transformed his look and become more glamorous. Bromstad's a skilled artist, and he's used his talents to design many of his meaningful tattoos. His enthusiasm for colorful fashions also adds to his stunning style. Even so, Bromstad is just as likely to exude charm by giving his fans a peek at ordinary aspects of his life. For example, in May 2025, Bromstad posted a pic to his Instagram stories where he was wearing a simple tank top and had some tubes in his nose.

In a follow-up post, Bromstad was sitting on an airplane, wearing another simple tank and red cap. "I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!" Bromstad remarked, alluding to his previous photo. "Super healthy and thriving my loves."

Bromstad's candor is crucial to his rapport with fans. "When public figures let their guard down and show what's really going on, it builds trust and makes them more relatable," Amy Prenner, communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively tells The List. "People want to connect with someone genuine, not just a polished persona." Bromstad also demonstrated that he's in tune with his audience's emotions. When people were concerned about the meaning of the tubing, he was quick to follow up with some crucial information. "David's openness about his self-care routine, for example, not only showcases wellness trends but also encourages others to prioritize their own health," Prenner adds.