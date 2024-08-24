The Meaning Behind HGTV Star David Bromstad's Tattoos

David Bromstad's approach to life and design is all about color and fun. For almost two decades, fans have become familiar with his sunny personality on his HGTV shows "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." They've also observed Bromstad's enthusiasm for tattoos — something he wouldn't be recognizable without. "I literally stay up at night thinking and researching what I can do next, what area I can have tattooed that's interesting, different, and fun. It's a creative outlet," Bromstad explained to Hart and Huntington Tattoo Orlando.

Bromstad has opted for designs filled with personal meaning. Since he has a college degree in illustration, the HGTV star uses his skills to create his unique body art. Bromstad was born in 1973, and he pays homage to that date with an "est. 1973" tattoo in the middle of his chest. A few years earlier, he had the words "Limited Edition" tattooed just below his collarbones in celebration of his individuality. This design evolved over time, with a banner behind the words, along with a heart and crown.

Since his birthday is in August, Bromstad has a detailed lion wearing a crown extending down one shin in celebration of his astrological sign. A tiger slinking down the side of his neck chasing a second tiger connects with this theme. "Since I'm a Leo, I'm a fan of all large cats," Bromstad divulged to Passport.

