Ivanka Trump's Beachy Bikini Pics Prove How Painfully Out Of Touch She Is
In honor of Easter and Passover this year, Ivanka Trump's out-of-touch vacation brag on Instagram had us begging her to read the room. Unfortunately, she has definitely not learned her lesson since then. Ivanka has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House the first time around, but that doesn't change the fact that he's on pretty much everyone's minds at the moment. Donald Trump has been stirring up chaos in more ways than one as of late, and when Ivanka openly ignores it, it doesn't make people forget that she's associated with him like she may want. Instead, it earns her backlash. Now, she's celebrating World Ocean Day with a series of photos of her surfing. And, at this point, it's surprising that someone can actually be this self-absorbed.
"There's no place I feel more free, more grounded, and more at peace than in the ocean. It restores, it humbles, and it inspires. Today, on #worldoceansday let's celebrate this blue heart of our planet," Ivanka wrote alongside a photo carousel on Instagram. The post opened with a photo of her carrying a surfboard, followed by two pics of the waves and two of her in two different bikinis. And, while she apparently didn't see backlash coming when she posted this, we're not entirely sure how that's even possible under the circumstances.
Ivanka Trump's comment section was flooded with criticism
Ivanka Trump's bizarre Instagram post received plenty of compliments from her fans. However, most of the comments were less than positive. "Read the room girl," one commenter put it simply. Another called her "Complicit af." "Do you have any thoughts on your dad ruining this country?" someone asked. Others took note of her ocean-loving message and pointed out the irony. "You should try defending it then bc all your father has done is strip away every protection we have for it," one commenter said. "How good is it to go surfing with no stress while riots are going on because of your father," asked another.
Ivanka has been flashing her lavish lifestyle more than ever since the 2024 election, and while she may be more comfortable doing so these days, that doesn't mean it's going over well. "... being a lady of privilege and... being able to afford to live on a private island with a beach on your doorstep I'm sure most of your followers cannot really even relate to what that might be like do you have any idea how privileged you sound," one commenter pointed out. It's safe to say, at this point, that Ivanka really doesn't understand how she sounds. No matter how many times she posts something on social media that is in poor taste, the feedback never seems to make any real impact. Ultimately, one comment summed it up well: "Tone deaf as per usual. Not surprising."