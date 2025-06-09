Ivanka Trump's Beachy Bikini Pics Prove How Painfully Out Of Touch She Is

In honor of Easter and Passover this year, Ivanka Trump's out-of-touch vacation brag on Instagram had us begging her to read the room. Unfortunately, she has definitely not learned her lesson since then. Ivanka has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House the first time around, but that doesn't change the fact that he's on pretty much everyone's minds at the moment. Donald Trump has been stirring up chaos in more ways than one as of late, and when Ivanka openly ignores it, it doesn't make people forget that she's associated with him like she may want. Instead, it earns her backlash. Now, she's celebrating World Ocean Day with a series of photos of her surfing. And, at this point, it's surprising that someone can actually be this self-absorbed.

"There's no place I feel more free, more grounded, and more at peace than in the ocean. It restores, it humbles, and it inspires. Today, on #worldoceansday let's celebrate this blue heart of our planet," Ivanka wrote alongside a photo carousel on Instagram. The post opened with a photo of her carrying a surfboard, followed by two pics of the waves and two of her in two different bikinis. And, while she apparently didn't see backlash coming when she posted this, we're not entirely sure how that's even possible under the circumstances.