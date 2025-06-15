Juicy Details About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Secretive Love Life
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have spent the majority of their love lives in the spotlight. The same isn't the case for their children. Particularly, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has lived a pretty low-key life that we only know so much about. Thanks to some of the privacy she's enjoyed, which is by design, her dating prospects have been pretty much kept under wraps over the years. However, there have been slight murmurs about who Shiloh's been going out with behind the scenes. She was once spotted spending time with Sean Lew during an outing that could've been confused for a date. However, both Lew and Shiloh had a common interest in dancing, a hobby that Shiloh devoted herself to. Shiloh allegedly formed a close connection with some of her dance classmates, and Lew might've been one of them.
Although it was later asserted the two were nothing more than good friends, there's more compelling evidence that Shiloh has been dating another friend whom she allegedly met in dance class. Shiloh was first seen with her suspected partner, Keoni Rose, in November 2024. The pair had a casual lunch outing that could've been seen as platonic if it wasn't for the brief display of intimacy they shared. Rose's hand delicately brushed past Shiloh's face to fix her hair, and the gesture seemed more romantic than friendly. Adding more fire to the rumors, Rose was once again seen with Shiloh on Shiloh's birthday. The pair were much more hands-on during the occasion, with Rose's hand around Shiloh's waist as they walked through the streets of Los Angeles. Although not a complete confirmation, their cozy display had all the familiar vibes of a relationship.
How Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt affected Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's dating habits
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the rest of her siblings were caught in the middle of Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt. The situation was so messy that Shiloh made a shocking decision on her 18th birthday that spoke volumes about her relationship with her dad. But apart from Shiloh seemingly doing away with her father's last name, the divorce allegedly affected her approach to dating. Brad and Angelina's high-profile fallout might've only further shown Shiloh why her own love life needed to remain a secret. "She's also dating, but after her seeing her parents' bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key," a source once claimed to Life & Style.
Furthermore, it was rumored that Angelina had a say in who Shiloh was allowed to date. A source once alleged that anyone who wanted to court Shiloh had to be approved by Angelina first. The truth about Angelina's own dating history explains why she'd want to guide her daughter away from making some of the same relationship mistakes she did. But if the rumors are to be believed, it might be safe to say that Keoni Rose passed Angelina's approval test in spades.