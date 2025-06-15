Juicy Details About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Secretive Love Life

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have spent the majority of their love lives in the spotlight. The same isn't the case for their children. Particularly, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has lived a pretty low-key life that we only know so much about. Thanks to some of the privacy she's enjoyed, which is by design, her dating prospects have been pretty much kept under wraps over the years. However, there have been slight murmurs about who Shiloh's been going out with behind the scenes. She was once spotted spending time with Sean Lew during an outing that could've been confused for a date. However, both Lew and Shiloh had a common interest in dancing, a hobby that Shiloh devoted herself to. Shiloh allegedly formed a close connection with some of her dance classmates, and Lew might've been one of them.

Although it was later asserted the two were nothing more than good friends, there's more compelling evidence that Shiloh has been dating another friend whom she allegedly met in dance class. Shiloh was first seen with her suspected partner, Keoni Rose, in November 2024. The pair had a casual lunch outing that could've been seen as platonic if it wasn't for the brief display of intimacy they shared. Rose's hand delicately brushed past Shiloh's face to fix her hair, and the gesture seemed more romantic than friendly. Adding more fire to the rumors, Rose was once again seen with Shiloh on Shiloh's birthday. The pair were much more hands-on during the occasion, with Rose's hand around Shiloh's waist as they walked through the streets of Los Angeles. Although not a complete confirmation, their cozy display had all the familiar vibes of a relationship.