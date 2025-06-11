Brad Pitt's Dusty New 'Do Feels Like Desperate Throwback To His Fight Club Days

Brad Pitt has undergone a stunning transformation, going from a humble Midwestern upbringing to Hollywood's A-list. But given the tragic details of his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, it's safe to say his image has suffered in the eyes of some. Nevertheless, Pitt's Hollywood career continues. The actor was recently spotted sporting a fresh cut at the red carpet premiere for his new film "F1: The Movie" in Mexico City. But while it's certainly not the worst hairstyle Pitt has ever worn, his dusty new hairdo feels like a desperate attempt to recapture a bygone era.

Pitt turned up to the "F1" premiere rocking a buzzcut reminiscent of the one he sometimes wore in the late 1990s and mid-2000s — around the time he was starring in hit movies like "Fight Club" and "Troy." Notably, while speaking to the press at the premiere, Pitt did allude to past issues he was reconciling with. "No matter the mistake ... you just learn from [it] and move on," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "[When] you get to my age, you really see how important it is to just surrender yourself to ... the people you love, the people that'll love you back." It's kind of giving midlife crisis. Of course, Pitt's comments about "moving on" feel a bit strange when he seems to be retreating to an old look — especially when it also seems that certain people who used to be in his life have indeed moved on.