Brad Pitt's Dusty New 'Do Feels Like Desperate Throwback To His Fight Club Days
Brad Pitt has undergone a stunning transformation, going from a humble Midwestern upbringing to Hollywood's A-list. But given the tragic details of his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, it's safe to say his image has suffered in the eyes of some. Nevertheless, Pitt's Hollywood career continues. The actor was recently spotted sporting a fresh cut at the red carpet premiere for his new film "F1: The Movie" in Mexico City. But while it's certainly not the worst hairstyle Pitt has ever worn, his dusty new hairdo feels like a desperate attempt to recapture a bygone era.
Pitt turned up to the "F1" premiere rocking a buzzcut reminiscent of the one he sometimes wore in the late 1990s and mid-2000s — around the time he was starring in hit movies like "Fight Club" and "Troy." Notably, while speaking to the press at the premiere, Pitt did allude to past issues he was reconciling with. "No matter the mistake ... you just learn from [it] and move on," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "[When] you get to my age, you really see how important it is to just surrender yourself to ... the people you love, the people that'll love you back." It's kind of giving midlife crisis. Of course, Pitt's comments about "moving on" feel a bit strange when he seems to be retreating to an old look — especially when it also seems that certain people who used to be in his life have indeed moved on.
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has her own life (without his last name)
If Brad Pitt is trying to recapture some semblance of his past with his new haircut, it's not hard to see why. After all, the "Fight Club" alum was reportedly hurt when he learned that his and Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, would be legally dropping the "Pitt" from her name so she could start going by simply "Shiloh Jolie." "To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years," a source told Us Weekly while the legal proceedings were ongoing.
It seems that Shiloh has officially turned over a new leaf following her parents' split, and is focusing on building her own life. She even recently debuted a new professional moniker, "Shi Joli," for her work as a choreographer (per Today). This attitude of embracing the future seems to be ubiquitous among Jolie and her kids, especially in light of the star's 50th birthday.
"Turning 50 feels like a real milestone for her. It's not something to fear, but something she's fully embracing. She's not trying to turn back the clock. If anything, she's leaning into this next chapter with clarity and strength," a source told Hello!, adding that Jolie was keeping her kids top-of-mind. "This is her next big chapter, her next act, and she's so excited about what's on the horizon for her and her family," the source said.