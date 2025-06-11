Hallmark Star Scott Wolf's Marriage Update Is So Tragic (And We Have Questions)

Hallmark star Scott Wolf's married life with his wife, MTV personality Kelley Wolf (née Limp), has effectively come to an end. In an Instagram post dated June 10, 2025, Kelley announced that after much thought, she and Scott had made the difficult decision to divorce after 21 years. "It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," she wrote. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children." But while this relationship update is certainly heartbreaking, it also left us with some nagging questions.

For starters, the TV personality made it abundantly clear in her post that she wouldn't be publicly discussing the details for the time being, which is understandable, given the emotional stress that typically goes hand-in-hand with the end of a marriage. However, Kelley also seems to be dropping some intriguing breadcrumbs for fans, especially by writing, "I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion." Likewise, she also notably accompanied her message with an image depicting a female lion standing proudly in a field while three eagles fly overhead.

While the exact symbolism of the post is obviously up for debate, we're going to take a shot in the dark and argue that the lioness is supposed to represent Kelley, while the three eagles are her three children. Still, regardless of what may have gone down between the former couple, the personal development coach did take the time to praise Scott as a father. "He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit," she wrote sweetly.