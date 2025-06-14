Tom Cruise's Rumored Romance With Ana De Armas Reportedly Has One Strange Rule

Just as speculation about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' romance began to spiral, information about their purported relationship rules came to light. After being spotted on multiple outings together — including helicopter rides and walks in the park — since February 2025, rumors have suggested that Cruise and de Armas are more than just industry peers. With that being said, the "Top Gun" star apparently has a zone in his life that de Armas is prohibited from exploring, and it has to do with his past.

According to a source who spoke with RadarOnline.com, the "Knives Out" actor is not allowed to mention Suri, Cruise's daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2006. "That topic is completely forbidden," said the insider. The source's details come in the wake of Suri's ongoing estrangement from her father. Ever since Holmes filed for divorce against Cruise in 2012, and separated herself and her daughter from the Church of Scientology — of which Cruise is a member — Suri hasn't had much of a relationship with her father. It seems as though she has even ditched the last link to her dad by not using her last name, "Cruise," and instead using "Noelle," her mom's middle name, in its place in certain instances.

If the rumors about Cruise and de Armas are true, it sounds like he will use this relationship to start over. According to the RadarOnline source, the Hollywood legend — who also adopted two now-adult children during his marriage to Nicole Kidman — is supposedly hoping to "make up for his failure with Suri" and become a parent again with decades-younger de Armas.