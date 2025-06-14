Tom Cruise's Rumored Romance With Ana De Armas Reportedly Has One Strange Rule
Just as speculation about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' romance began to spiral, information about their purported relationship rules came to light. After being spotted on multiple outings together — including helicopter rides and walks in the park — since February 2025, rumors have suggested that Cruise and de Armas are more than just industry peers. With that being said, the "Top Gun" star apparently has a zone in his life that de Armas is prohibited from exploring, and it has to do with his past.
According to a source who spoke with RadarOnline.com, the "Knives Out" actor is not allowed to mention Suri, Cruise's daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2006. "That topic is completely forbidden," said the insider. The source's details come in the wake of Suri's ongoing estrangement from her father. Ever since Holmes filed for divorce against Cruise in 2012, and separated herself and her daughter from the Church of Scientology — of which Cruise is a member — Suri hasn't had much of a relationship with her father. It seems as though she has even ditched the last link to her dad by not using her last name, "Cruise," and instead using "Noelle," her mom's middle name, in its place in certain instances.
If the rumors about Cruise and de Armas are true, it sounds like he will use this relationship to start over. According to the RadarOnline source, the Hollywood legend — who also adopted two now-adult children during his marriage to Nicole Kidman — is supposedly hoping to "make up for his failure with Suri" and become a parent again with decades-younger de Armas.
A timeline of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's romance rumors
Rumors about Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise first sparked in February 2025, after the Daily Mail shared photos of the pair having dinner in London on Valentine's Day. A source later confirmed to People that the dinner was strictly professional. In the months following, Cruise and de Armas were spotted on multiple occasions together, including the time paparazzi captured them leaving Cruise's long-term friend David Beckham's 50th birthday extravaganza. The movie stars were even seen together on de Armas' 37th birthday, strolling through a London park.
Though, as of this writing, they haven't confirmed a romantic relationship, their friendship is evident. During the May 2025 premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," Cruise couldn't help but gush over de Armas' aptitude for acting. "Very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he told Extra of de Armas' work, including the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." After hearing his praise, de Armas told Variety that it's just in his nature. "You know what, he supports every movie," she said. "He really wants the industry and cinema to do well and [wants] people going to the theaters."
The duo is working on projects together — one confirmed to be "Deeper," a supernatural thriller in which Cruise and de Armas will co-star. It does seem like de Armas is clued in to the rumors about her relationship with Cruise, since she teased in a May 2025 interview with Women's Wear Daily: "Obviously, everyone knows I'm working with Tom Cruise."