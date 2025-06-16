Tom Brady's Son Benjamin Is Catching Up To His Dad's Striking Height Fast

We already know that Jack Moynahan, Tom Brady's oldest son, is growing up to be his twin, but the football star's younger boy is nearly reaching doppelganger status. In a series of photos Brady shared on Instagram, kicking off Summer 2025 with his kids, the first image in the carousel proves how much the former quarterback's son, Benjamin — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — is growing up to be like him.

Benjamin, his father, and his sister, Vivian, posed in the stands at Parc des Princes soccer stadium in Paris, France. Benjamin, in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey, stood next to Brady, revealing how close he is to his father's height. Brady, who is 6 feet, 4 inches, looks only a few inches taller than his teenage son, which means young Benjamin has a chance to surpass his father's impressive stature. Who knows, maybe Brady won't be passing on the football legacy and instead will be watching courtside as his kid becomes a basketball star.

For now, it's clear that Brady is just grateful to spend some quality time with his kids. In his Instagram post, the NFL legend shared that he had been traveling around Europe with Benjamin and Vivian. "Making memories that will last forever while experiencing these different cultures and LEARNING while we're at it!" he wrote in the caption. Even though Benjamin lives a lavish life, country-hopping with his dad, Brady seemingly tries to keep his children humble.