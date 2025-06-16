Tom Brady's Son Benjamin Is Catching Up To His Dad's Striking Height Fast
We already know that Jack Moynahan, Tom Brady's oldest son, is growing up to be his twin, but the football star's younger boy is nearly reaching doppelganger status. In a series of photos Brady shared on Instagram, kicking off Summer 2025 with his kids, the first image in the carousel proves how much the former quarterback's son, Benjamin — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — is growing up to be like him.
Benjamin, his father, and his sister, Vivian, posed in the stands at Parc des Princes soccer stadium in Paris, France. Benjamin, in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey, stood next to Brady, revealing how close he is to his father's height. Brady, who is 6 feet, 4 inches, looks only a few inches taller than his teenage son, which means young Benjamin has a chance to surpass his father's impressive stature. Who knows, maybe Brady won't be passing on the football legacy and instead will be watching courtside as his kid becomes a basketball star.
For now, it's clear that Brady is just grateful to spend some quality time with his kids. In his Instagram post, the NFL legend shared that he had been traveling around Europe with Benjamin and Vivian. "Making memories that will last forever while experiencing these different cultures and LEARNING while we're at it!" he wrote in the caption. Even though Benjamin lives a lavish life, country-hopping with his dad, Brady seemingly tries to keep his children humble.
Tom Brady hasn't raised his kids to be spoiled
Although his kids are growing up fast, Tom Brady claims he's doing his best to keep them humble. Brady has been candid about parenting, asserting that the most difficult aspect of raising his children is keeping them grounded despite their family's considerable wealth. Talking with Jim Farley on his podcast "Drive," the former Patriot player said, "We have people that clean for us, we have people that make our food, we have people that drive us to the airport if we need that ... that's my kids' reality, which is the hard part to say, 'guys, this is not the way reality really is.'" To support his children's reality check, Brady noted that he tries to maintain normalcy in their everyday lives. Of course, that's not always possible.
Aside from being one of the only kids to have a field view at the Super Bowl, Benjamin has seen many unique forms of luxury that his parents' lifestyle has to offer. For instance, Benjamin once got to feel the weight of a $3 million watch on his wrist. In a video diary leading up to the 2025 Super Bowl on Brady's YouTube channel, the retired quarterback was seen fastening the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Mini Ashoka watch onto his son's wrist while Benjamin kept his eyes closed to be surprised. Indeed, he was, as were the rest of the kids in the room. Mouth gaping in shock, all Benjamin could say was, "Woah." At least with that kind of reaction, we know a multi-million dollar timepiece is not something he sees every day.