Tom Brady's Most Candid Confessions About Parenting

Tom Brady has one love in life, and it's not football — it's his kids. The NFL legend speaks passionately about being a father, no matter how the internet reacts to his parenting style. Brady knows that life is uniquely difficult for his children because of their father's fame, which is why he has enforced a few strict rules that his children have to follow. The all-star has learned many lessons in his parenting journey, practically sharing them all with the public.

The former New England Patriot has three children: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. He shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady's eldest son Jack, who is growing up to be his twin, is the one he co-parents with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He and Gisele's highly publicized relationship was the epitome of having it all: a loving relationship, a perfect family, and an insanely glamorous life. However, over time their differences ultimately led the couple to split in 2022.

Their divorce and efforts to co-parent have been spotlighted in the media over the years, but that hasn't stopped Brady from attempting to give his kids the most normal life he can. However, his efforts may be in vain, considering what he's said about parenting his children.

