Tom Brady's Oldest Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Football superstar Tom Brady famously has two children with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, but who is his eldest son? Born John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan on August 22, 2007, the heir apparent to the Brady throne first began making headlines before he was even born. Causing a bit of a scandal, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced she was pregnant with Jack not long after the two had broken up and Brady had moved on with Bündchen.
Looking back in 2020, Brady described the circumstance of his eldest child's birth to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show as "a very unique time." However, it seems that this tricky adult drama hasn't stopped the famed quarterback from building a close relationship with his son. Now that Jack Moynahan has reached his teen years, he has taken on a starring role in his father's social media. From capturing father versus son golf matches to chill hangouts on the backs of boats, it's clear from Brady's photos that this youngster is growing up to be his father's twin.
Jack Moynahan is growing up to be tall
There are many celebrity kids who are now towering over their parents, and it looks like Jack Moynahan is one of them. Although he may not share his famous father's last name, it's clear that Moynahan shares Tom Brady's tall stature. To celebrate his son's 17th birthday, Brady took to Instagram to share a sweet message and a carousel of images that showed Moynahan standing neck-and-neck with his 6-feet-4-inches-tall father.
While Moynahan's exact measurements are unknown it's clear that he has to be hitting the 6-foot mark. One bystander who observed the father-son duo at dinner together in 2024 spoke with Page Six, going so far as to describe Moynahan as a "super tall kid — taller than his dad." If this is true, it means that Moynahan is sure to tower over his family in a few short years.
Jack Moynahan has a close relationship with his siblings
One scroll through Tom Brady's Instagram page and it's clear that family is very important to the famous footballer. Three important players in the Brady family unit are Maureen, Julie, and Nancy — the athlete's three older sisters. In one throwback picture on Instagram, Brady wrote that he counts his blessings every day for having his sisters in his life and describes them as "loving and protective."
While Brady's oldest son, Jack Moynahan, has yet to make a public social media account of his own, all signs point to the fact that this teen shares a similarly close relationship with his two siblings. Benjamin and Vivian Brady, Moynahan's two younger half-siblings, may have a different mother, but the three are still often photographed together. Their tight-knit relationship is on show every time, with the trio seen smiling, goofing around, and being generally loving with each other. The two brothers are especially close. Moynahan's stepmother Gisele Bündchen spoke with People, saying, "For Benjamin, his big brother is his hero. Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does, he's just in awe of him like, 'Oh my God!'" If Brady's social media is anything to go by, it seems that the addition of Vivian has only caused this sibling network to grow even closer.
Jack Moynahan is already a football player
It seems that athleticism runs in the family, as Tom Brady's eldest son Jack Moynahan plays on his high school's football team. Not only that, but the teen is fulfilling the same role on the field that made his dad a household name. That's right, Moynahan is his high school team's quarterback. In 2022, Brady opened up on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" about his reaction to his eldest son donning a helmet and shoulder pads.
"I love watching him play quarterback," Brady says before jokingly remarking, "because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with." Not only do the two bond over their love of the sport, though, but Brady also seems to be looking at Moynahan for signs of a future professional career. The athlete also complimented his eldest son's work ethic and hand-eye coordination, saying, "He actually moves better than I did at his age." Could there be a proper NFL career in Moynahan's future? Only time will tell, but if he continues following in his father's footsteps, it seems to be a likely outcome.
Like his dad, Jack Moynahan also loves golf
It's not just football that has enchanted Jack Moynahan. The son of Tom Brady also seems to be an avid golfer. It's common knowledge that Brady himself is a golf fanatic. He even competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, a celebrity pro-am tournament that is one of the PGA Tour's most classic events. Other star competitors have included football players Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, as well as the iconic NBA power forward Pau Gasol.
And while he may be one of the best football players of all time, it's been reported that Brady has an 8-handicap when it comes to birdies, bogies, and eagles. This is a unique score each golf player carries that seeks to codify their skills on the green and place them in a category with other golfers of the same ability.
An 8-handicap is well above the average score for male golfers, proving that Brady isn't just a one-trick pony — he's an all-around natural sportsperson. As for Moynahan? The private teen has kept his stats to himself, though it's clear from Brady's Instagram page that the father and son duo often take to the green together, and it wouldn't be a huge shock to learn that this heir to the Brady legacy has a low handicap as well.
Jack Moynahan is a world traveler
Like many a nepo baby before him, Tom Brady's eldest son Jack Moynahan has been all over the world. While the teenager has kept a pretty low profile so far, rejecting the siren call of social media, there are multiple images on Brady's social media that show Moynahan and his siblings skiing on snow-covered mountains and even snaps that show Moynahan hanging out with his dad on a tropical island.
However, one of the most impressive snaps showed father and son sharing a sweet embrace while standing on the Great Wall of China. Shared in July of 2017, Moynahan would have been just weeks away from his 10th birthday, meaning that this soon-to-be giant had yet to spring up to his famous father's height. That didn't stop Instagram fans from commenting on the pair's uncanny resemblance, though. One follower wrote, "This is YOUR TWIN. LITERALLY," while another typed, "Gonna be handsome like dad."
Jack Moynahan is already on the NFL payroll
Most of us had our first jobs at fast food joints or babysitting the neighborhood kids, but Jack Moynahan isn't your average teen. In fact, the son of NFL legend Tom Brady had one of his first jobs as a ball boy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the team his father famously left the New England Patriots for in 2020 after 20 seasons with the same team. Although Brady's switch to the Buccaneers was met with shock and awe, it seems that his son's presence on the payroll helped the quarterback extraordinaire to settle in.
The news was announced just a year after Brady signed with the Buccaneers and when Moynahan was only 13 years old. The social media-savvy father took to Instagram to share a series of snaps showing his eldest child dressed head to toe in clothes bearing the Tampa team's logo. Writing in his Instagram Stories, Brady, cheekily remarked, "Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week ... He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!" It seems that not only does Moynahan share his dad's work ethic, but he is also serious about getting his foot in the door with the NFL.
Jack Moynahan loves the New England Patriots
When it came time for Tom Brady to officially retire from the NFL, the team that made him famous — the New England Patriots — decided to honor the legendary quarterback by also retiring his jersey number, #12. A ceremony was held during the first game of the 2023 season, during which Brady and all three of his children were photographed on the field celebrating the end of his amazing career.
Standing tall next to his two younger siblings, Brady's eldest son Jack Moynahan was the spitting image of his famous father. Not only did Moynahan's features, such as his tall stature and square jaw, make him look more like Brady's twin than his son, but he was also decked out in a Patriots jersey that mimicked Brady's. It was a scene that surely gave many long-time fans deja vu, as the teenage Moynahan was close to being the same age his father was when he first stormed the field with the Patriots.
Moynahan doubled down on his love for the Patriots, as just moments before the ceremony, he was seen with his family ringing the newly installed lighthouse bell on top of the Patriots' home base of Gillette Stadium. It seems that although Brady left the Patriots in 2020 and has now retired from football altogether, Moynahan will always carry a bit of that Patriots loyalty with him. Brady concurred, announcing during his jersey ceremony, "I am a Patriot for life."
Jack Moynahan has a close relationship with his mother
Actress Bridget Moynahan shares her and Tom Brady's only child, Jack Moynahan, with his stepmother Gisele Bündchen. The trio famously became a parenting team when Moynahan welcomed her and Brady's son only a few months after Brady and Bündchen began their relationship.
However, as tricky as the situation may sound, it seems that the three, along with Moynahan have created a system that works for them. One untold truth of Gisele Bündchen's life is that she's a proud stepmother. She told Vanity Fair in 2023 that Moynahan was her "bonus child" and she felt "blessed" to have him in her life. Although "Blue Bloods" star Bridget Moynahan keeps a lower profile than her motherly counterpart, she and her son also have a very close relationship.
The mom of one told People in 2023 that one thing she and her son bond over is music taste. "I get to introduce the Red Hot Chili Peppers to my son, and he's introducing me to some of the other artists," Moynahan said. It's no surprise that Brady's eldest child has such a tight relationship with not just one, but both, of his mother figures, as Brady himself is a proud mama's boy. In 2024, he dubbed his mother, the "most loving person I've ever known" in an Instagram post.
Jack Moynahan is a California boy
Tom Brady was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California. Thirty years later, the football star welcomed his first child, Jack Moynahan, in that same sun-drenched state. From that first moment, little Moynahan was a California boy, just like his dad.
Brady has such deep roots in the state that his parents, Galynn and Tom Brady Sr., still live in the same San Mateo house where Brady and his three sisters were raised. It's reportedly only blocks away from their son's alma mater, Junipero Serra High School. Sadly, Moynahan was never able to play high school football in California, as the tot and his mother moved to New York when he was only 3 years old. This life change mimics Brady's journey, too. In 2000, the football star officially settled on the East Coast to play football for the New England Patriots. Together, it seems these California babies both grew up to be bicoastal men.
Jack Moynahan enjoys a lavish lifestyle
There are many ways Tom Brady has changed through the years. The biggest change of all though? His income. The famed quarterback has gone from your average suburban athlete to one of the most successful football players of all time. It's not just the big man himself who is living a lavish life, though; he's also made sure his three children enjoy the spoils of his success, too.
Brady's eldest son, Jack Moynahan, has been spotted dining at some of the hottest joints in New York. In July 2024, Moynahan joined his dad on a dinner outing at the glitzy Japanese restaurant, Azabu, in Tribeca. With a starting price of $150 per person, there's no telling how much money Brady spent on the father-son outing. According to a Page Six exclusive, the restaurant even reportedly made shrimp tempura maki rolls especially for Moynahan.
In addition to dining at celebrity hotspots, Moynahan has also tagged along to raucous post-Super Bowl parties throughout his dad's career. On an episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened about partying with his then-11-year-old son until the early hours of the morning. "So, it's two in the morning, and we are having the time of our life, and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time,'" the football star joked. There were even erotic dancers present, to which Brady said he commanded, "'Jack, cover your eyes.'"
Jack Moynahan reportedly has a charismatic personality
Just like his media darling of a father, Tom Brady's eldest son Jack Moynahan reportedly has a very outgoing personality. While Moynahan has kept a low profile so far and has yet to give a primetime interview or make his social media debut, Brady has gone on the record to applaud his son for the kind of man he is growing into. When Moynahan was 16, Brady spoke about him on DeepCut with VicBlends, praising the teen's maturity. "He's an amazing young man," Brady said. "Straight As. Handles himself so well in groups of people."
The retired athlete went on to report that Moynahan, "puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is." Could a career in entertainment or broadcasting be on the horizon? For Moynahan, the world is his oyster. It wouldn't be too much of a shock coming from Brady's protege, as the NFL legend has had a robust career in entertainment in addition to his decades of scoring touchdowns. Brady's forays into acting include skits for the comedy website Funny or Die as well as commercials for top corporations like Subway and Under Armour, just to name a few. And with a mother who famously starred in "Sex and the City" and "Blue Bloods," a career on screen could be just what Moynahan has in mind for his future.