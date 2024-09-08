Tom Brady's Oldest Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

One scroll through Tom Brady's Instagram page and it's clear that family is very important to the famous footballer. Three important players in the Brady family unit are Maureen, Julie, and Nancy — the athlete's three older sisters. In one throwback picture on Instagram, Brady wrote that he counts his blessings every day for having his sisters in his life and describes them as "loving and protective."

While Brady's oldest son, Jack Moynahan, has yet to make a public social media account of his own, all signs point to the fact that this teen shares a similarly close relationship with his two siblings. Benjamin and Vivian Brady, Moynahan's two younger half-siblings, may have a different mother, but the three are still often photographed together. Their tight-knit relationship is on show every time, with the trio seen smiling, goofing around, and being generally loving with each other. The two brothers are especially close. Moynahan's stepmother Gisele Bündchen spoke with People, saying, "For Benjamin, his big brother is his hero. Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does, he's just in awe of him like, 'Oh my God!'" If Brady's social media is anything to go by, it seems that the addition of Vivian has only caused this sibling network to grow even closer.

