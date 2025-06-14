Trump's Oval Office Cowboy Parties Have Gotten Out Of Hand
Donald Trump's love of cowboy culture is on full display in the Oval Office, where "The Bronco Buster" — a dramatic bronze sculpture of a cowboy riding a wild horse — sits proudly near his desk. Trump has also made a habit of hosting cowboy-hat-wearing politicians, boot-stomping musicians, and Western icons in his office, turning routine visits into Oval Office cowboy gatherings. Groups like Cowboys for Trump, which the president embraced even before their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, has only intensified this mix of politics with ranch-style bravado. Trump's fascination with cowboy culture doesn't seem to just be an aesthetic, though — it's possibly a fully loaded political strategy.
With a revolving door of ten-gallon hats and cowboy-boot footprints across the Oval Office carpet, its visitors represent the mid-Western archetype and conservative movement that Trump continues to shape. Some of the president's guests include those with real rodeo experience riding bulls and horses, while others are musicians with major influence across MAGA states, and who use their platform to promote the president — just take Kid Rock's 2022 video message from Trump that he played before some of his concerts. Trump's circle of cowboy figures don't just represent a style but an identity that feeds into the narrative that Trump is the sheriff riding back into town to take on the corrupt establishment while patriotic, tough-talking, John Wayne-type characters rally around him to "make America great again."
Patriotic cowboy figures are common guests in Trump's Oval Office
Before making headlines for being guilty in the January 6 Capitol riot, Couy Griffin was the president of Cowboys for Trump. As a New Mexico county commissioner, Griffin rode to the White House in 2019 on horseback in an elaborate display of support for the president, before eventually sitting down with him in the Oval Office a few months later. But Griffin gained broader notoriety after January 6, which led to him being jailed and sentenced for his trespassing charge.
In March 2025, the self-described "American Bad Ass" and country singer, Kid Rock, accompanied Donald Trump during a signing related to ticket scalping. Kid Rock has been a controversial Trump supporter for years, — the "All Summer Long" singer even claimed to have given Trump political advice. The meeting in the Oval Office was a sight to behold, with the rocker dressed in a pair of white cowboy boots and an ostentatious, honky-tonk suit resembling the American flag. The bromance between the pair continued on June 2 when Trump sent his well wishes to the musician on the opening of his Nashville eatery, The Detroit Cowboy, referring to it as "a very friendly MAGA establishment" on Truth Social.
Country singer Warren D. Zeiders joined the roster of Oval Office cowboys in June 2025 when he visited the president in a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, writing on Instagram that "It was an honor and a privilege to be invited and welcomed to the White House!" Two months prior, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts, and ENJOY!" Known for his gritty outlaw image and TikTok-fueled popularity, Zeiders represents the new generation of cowboys pulled into Trump's orbit.