Trump's Oval Office Cowboy Parties Have Gotten Out Of Hand

Before making headlines for being guilty in the January 6 Capitol riot, Couy Griffin was the president of Cowboys for Trump. As a New Mexico county commissioner, Griffin rode to the White House in 2019 on horseback in an elaborate display of support for the president, before eventually sitting down with him in the Oval Office a few months later. But Griffin gained broader notoriety after January 6, which led to him being jailed and sentenced for his trespassing charge.

In March 2025, the self-described "American Bad Ass" and country singer, Kid Rock, accompanied Donald Trump during a signing related to ticket scalping. Kid Rock has been a controversial Trump supporter for years, — the "All Summer Long" singer even claimed to have given Trump political advice. The meeting in the Oval Office was a sight to behold, with the rocker dressed in a pair of white cowboy boots and an ostentatious, honky-tonk suit resembling the American flag. The bromance between the pair continued on June 2 when Trump sent his well wishes to the musician on the opening of his Nashville eatery, The Detroit Cowboy, referring to it as "a very friendly MAGA establishment" on Truth Social.

Country singer Warren D. Zeiders joined the roster of Oval Office cowboys in June 2025 when he visited the president in a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, writing on Instagram that "It was an honor and a privilege to be invited and welcomed to the White House!" Two months prior, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts, and ENJOY!" Known for his gritty outlaw image and TikTok-fueled popularity, Zeiders represents the new generation of cowboys pulled into Trump's orbit.