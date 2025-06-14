Ashley Biden Without Makeup Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Along With Jill)

She may not be in love with the spotlight that she was born with, but Ashley Biden has made it to It Girl status. The social worker, activist, and daughter of former President Joe Biden is racking up the Instagram followers, sharing snippets of her life after transitioning out of the first daughter role (she's used the platform to clap back at her dad's haters, too). Fans also get a little glimpse into Ashley's head-turning transformation that just proves she has no need to fear the aging process.

Although she is mostly glammed up on social media in photos celebrating her father's final milestones in office, Ashley shared a rare, makeupless selfie in a June 2025 Instagram Story, exposing her freckly, flawless skin — seriously, not a wrinkle in sight. Her usual effortlessly perfect, Alanis Morissette-esque hair was thrown back in a ponytail, as she appeared to stop and snap a pic during a beach jog. The tilted selfie, with half of her face out of frame, was a classic, mid-'00s move to show the design of her top. Considering it looks as if she hasn't aged since that era, we will let her lack of camera skills slide.

She may have an uncanny resemblance to her father, but Ashley's photogenicism evidently comes from her mother, Jill Biden, who has also had a stunning transformation. If she continues to age anything like her mom, then Ashley has won the gene lottery. But Ashley didn't just inherit Jill's stunning looks; the social justice reformer's aptitude for style may have been influenced by her mother's own iconic fashion moments.