Ashley Biden Without Makeup Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Along With Jill)
She may not be in love with the spotlight that she was born with, but Ashley Biden has made it to It Girl status. The social worker, activist, and daughter of former President Joe Biden is racking up the Instagram followers, sharing snippets of her life after transitioning out of the first daughter role (she's used the platform to clap back at her dad's haters, too). Fans also get a little glimpse into Ashley's head-turning transformation that just proves she has no need to fear the aging process.
Although she is mostly glammed up on social media in photos celebrating her father's final milestones in office, Ashley shared a rare, makeupless selfie in a June 2025 Instagram Story, exposing her freckly, flawless skin — seriously, not a wrinkle in sight. Her usual effortlessly perfect, Alanis Morissette-esque hair was thrown back in a ponytail, as she appeared to stop and snap a pic during a beach jog. The tilted selfie, with half of her face out of frame, was a classic, mid-'00s move to show the design of her top. Considering it looks as if she hasn't aged since that era, we will let her lack of camera skills slide.
She may have an uncanny resemblance to her father, but Ashley's photogenicism evidently comes from her mother, Jill Biden, who has also had a stunning transformation. If she continues to age anything like her mom, then Ashley has won the gene lottery. But Ashley didn't just inherit Jill's stunning looks; the social justice reformer's aptitude for style may have been influenced by her mother's own iconic fashion moments.
Ashley Biden's philanthropic fashion venture
Ashley Biden's youthful fashion sense may be a major factor in why she looks like she is frozen in time, but it's also a deeply meaningful aspect in her career. Ashley doesn't just wear hoodies to look cool and casual; she created a sweatshirt line called Livelihood Inc., collaborating with the brand Gilt in 2017 for a good cause. The clothing line's proceeds went to funding schools, technical education, and employment services in the Wilmington, Delaware, and Anacostia, D.C., areas, per Women's Wear Daily. She told the outlet: "I chose a hoodie because it's universal, was once ubiquitous with the labor movement and is currently symbolic of important social justice movements."
Ashley isn't always in a hoodie or graphic tee (like the Wu-Tang Clan tank she wore in her beach selfie). At the December 2024 reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Ashley wore a stunning floor-length Alice + Olivia coat, which she featured on her Instagram. She even looked angelically professional when she spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in an all-white Gabriela Hearst suit. At this point, we're hoping Ashley drops a YouTube channel because we desperately need a closet tour and a skincare routine.