Jill Biden's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
While most people might associate the phrase "fashion icon" with those in the entertainment industry like singers or actors, it turns out that entering the political sphere gives many women the opportunity to carve out a name for themselves in the fashion world as well. Just look at Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose looks have become so popular they've caused a phenomenon known as the "Kate Effect" by journalists. No matter what the British royal wears, it almost always sells out and sometimes even crashes the designer's website.
While the U.S. might not have princesses or duchesses, we've always had a first lady. In fact, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., had two whole galleries dedicated to memorializing some of the most unforgettable gowns ever worn by first ladies. Titled "First Ladies at the Smithsonian," the displays highlighted heavy hitters such as the show-stopper Michelle Obama, and Jackie Kennedy, one of the most prolific fashion icons of her time.
Dr. Jill Biden, who holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership, has been a secret assassin in the fashion game as well. Having lived in the White House orbit ever since her husband first became the vice president in 2009, the educator and military mother knows what it takes to put together a podium-appropriate yet elegant outfit.
Making history in chartreuse
If you were to stand in front of a podium full of thousands of cheering people on election night, what might you be wearing? A red-dyed fur coat? A blue power suit? Or maybe for the more traditional dressers out there, a simple white gown? These colors would be incredibly on-brand for an American political figure, as they reflect the three main hues of the nation's flag.
However, Dr. Jill Biden is nothing if not an inventive dresser. Far from the expected reds, blues, and whites, she made her first foray into the international fashion spotlight by rocking an eye-catching tweed suit in a bright chartreuse color. It was a landmark moment in U.S. history, with Barack Obama having just been announced as the nation's first Black president and the winner of the 2008 Election.
Celebrating the end of a campaign whose motto had simply been "Hope," Dr. Biden's cultured skirt and jacket combo was the perfect choice for this unforgettable evening. Her co-ord moment was quite literally the beam of light at the end of the tunnel, shining out toward the crowd in nearly the same hue as the floodlights in the arena of Chicago's Grant Park. She kept the accessories simple, adding just a classic pair of nude kitten heels and pearl earrings. With this expertly styled look, the inaugural second lady took her first step into the national spotlight while also surely scoring a spot on many a D.C. best-dressed list.
Making a red hot statement
Let's take it way back to Inauguration Day 2009. While many Americans had no doubt caught sight of the petite blond as she accompanied her husband Joe Biden on the Democratic campaign trail the following year, this televised event was likely the first time many Americans took special notice of their new second lady, Dr. Jill Biden. And if you had your eyes on Dr. Biden on this night, you couldn't help but also stand in awe of her red hot number.
During the "Biden Home States Ball," Jill and Joe welcomed guests from their home states of Delaware and Pennsylvania at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The sweet affair was made even sweeter when the married couple entertained their guests with a shimmy on the dancefloor. Or, should we say, a slightly awkward sway?
Then-Vice President Joe Biden joked with the crowd that he was nervous to join his wife on center stage, claiming that he had two left feet. Dr. Biden, on the other hand, was serving All-American glamor on the dancefloor. Her ruby-hued gown became the real star of the show. Strapless, with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt, this piece was equal parts Old Hollywood and Betsy Ross — offering a not-so-subtle nod to the colors of the American flag. Altogether, this skin-bearing look was the perfect choice to introduce herself to the American public.
Steel silk at the inaugural parade
Although Dr. Jill Biden became the first lady of the United States in 2021, she first stepped into the national spotlight as the second lady when Joe Biden became vice president in 2009 as a result of the Obama-Biden 2008 Presidential Election. The Democratic duo did it again four years later when they beat the Republican ticket that included Mitt Romney and his proposed VP, Congressman Paul Ryan in 2012.
It was during the inaugural celebrations in 2013 for the second win of the White House that Jill Biden made one of her early hits on the fashion radar. The newly inaugurated second lady wore a knee-bearing white dress, but what really stole the show was her steel-colored silk coat. This long-sleeved number was no doubt chosen with an eye toward the frigid temperatures the nation's capital can reach in the winter.
However, the cold didn't stop Dr. Biden from capturing our attention. She even accessorized with knee-high charcoal boots that matched her cold, blue-toned aesthetic. Most avant-garde of all, though, was the large and loose bow that adorned the neck of Dr. Biden's coat. It was so chic that it even made headlines in The New York Times. In an interview with the publication, the designer behind the look, Lela Rose, admitted to trying to steer clear of a "jaunty" or "cutesy" look. Instead, Rose crafted an understated bow to look "very put together" and accentuate Dr. Biden's new authority.
Jacquard all the way
It turns out that just wearing a gown with a jacquard effect can level up your look, as it's a huge indicator of how much time and effort went into making the garment. Rather than referring to a certain eye-catching pattern, a jacquard dress is made using a very specific loom. This loom allows a designer to create a raised effect. For this reason, you'll almost always see jacquard garments sporting a funky floral motif of attention-grabbing geometric squares.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave us a masterclass on how to rock jacquard when she was photographed wearing this black and white gown at a lunch in Washington, D.C., for the Chinese president in 2015. The first lady stood tall in a long-sleeved white gown that sported an intricate leaf and vine motif in dark black. With the added debossed effect and a thin black tie around her waist, Dr. Biden was a picture of elegance. She wasn't without her pop of color, though, hinting at a playful side with her mellow yellow pumps.
Not only was this gown's jacquard effect a sign of just how seriously Dr. Biden and her team take these styling projects, but the dress' backstory shows that it wasn't chosen on a whim. Designed by Hong Kong-born designer Vivienne Tam, who is now based in New York, this standout piece proves that Dr. Biden co-signs immigration success stories like Tam's.
A dress fit for a rose
On May 5, 2022, Dr. Jill Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, hosted a garden party to honor Cinco de Mayo. While the holiday recognizes Mexico's military victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, it has been adopted by the United States as a celebration of their neighbor's rich culture and history. By throwing a Cinco de Mayo party, the Biden administration was not just celebrating a centuries-old military victory, but also celebrating the U.S. as a nation of immigrants.
In fact, the Bidens even welcomed Mexico's First Lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller as a guest of honor — and Dr. Biden came dressed to impress. To greet her visitor and address the crowd, the blond beauty donned a floral, white lace gown designed by Monique Lhuillier. She's worn the dress for several engagements, but this springtime event held in the White House Rose Garden really allowed the tea-length number to shine.
Just as the giant rosebuds are dotted around the iconic D.C. garden, Dr. Biden's pearl white dress was also peppered with fuchsia flower details. The first lady accessorized her playful look with bright pink suede heels, layered silver chain necklaces, a simple two-strand pearl bracelet, and of course, a baby pink colored face mask to match the day's color story. The long, lacy sleeves and scalloped hem gave texture to this rose-tinted dress and cut a youthful, spring-ready silhouette on Dr. Biden's petite frame.
Her iconic stained glass gown
In perhaps one of her most show-stopping fashion moments of all time, Dr. Jill Biden wowed the audience at the February 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony by wearing a shimmering metallic, custom-made gown by Oscar de la Renta. This stained glass-inspired piece was a far cry from her usual daytime wear. As first lady, Dr. Biden's work engagements usually take place in sunlit venues like the White House rose garden or giant podiums on the campaign trails.
However, Grammys night gave this unexpected style queen the chance to show off her evening wear. With a barely-there nude underlining, this sparkling number featured a series of interlocking silver floral patterns that shone with a light purple sheen when the arena lights hit. That wasn't the only hidden detail, though. At the neckline, the intricate off-the-shoulder style gave way to scallop and petal designs that jutted out from the edge of the neck.
The evening wasn't only about fashion, though. The first lady had been invited by The Recording Academy to present the inaugural Grammy for "Best Song for Social Change." While on stage, Dr. Biden presented Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour with the honor for his song "Baraye," which became the unofficial anthem of the protest movement that took off in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in police custody. As a long-time advocate for women's rights, it was a fitting decision to have Dr. Biden present such a significant award.
A light, lavender touch
Dr. Jill Biden loved this airy, silk gown so much that she wore it on two occasions: first to a state dinner on April 26, 2023, and then to the summer wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif the same year. We can't be too harsh on the first lady for being an outfit repeater, though, as this subtle yet sophisticated gown bears re-wearing.
With slight cinching at the waist, this column dress accentuated her petite figure and cut a striking silhouette against the sea of black, masculine tuxedos that surround her at so many engagements. In another departure from her usual aesthetic, this gown featured lighter accents rather than Dr. Biden's usual silver sparkles. Along her scoop neckline and the keyhole cut-out sit bright pearl beads. Together, these pearls and the gown's light, mauve color gave the ensemble an altogether nautical vibe.
Like many of Dr. Biden's ensembles, there was a political message encoded into this look as well. The lavender frock was created by Reem Acra, a fashion designer that the first lady has worn multiple times over. The Lebanese-American designer seems to not only be a favorite of Dr. Biden for her glamorous, yet comfortable designs but also sends a diplomatic message. According to The New York Times, Dr. Biden's relationship with the designer is "a sign of faith in the American melting pot as a place of unity."
Powder blue across the pond
All eyes were on Dr. Jill Biden when she appeared at the coronation of England's new monarch, King Charles III, on May 6, 2023. The first lady knows a thing or two about swearing-in ceremonies, having stood by her husband's side throughout his political career, and her jubilant powder blue set shows that she didn't take dressing for this historic moment lightly.
Designed by Ralph Lauren, Dr. Biden's suit featured plumed shoulder pads and a crossover-style bodice, adding some flair to what could have otherwise been a very staid suit. The American beauty further kept it professional with a standard pencil skirt, nude pumps, a nude clutch, and matching blue suede gloves to keep her warm in the London morning chill. The highly sought-after invitation to the coronation specified that guests should dress in "morning dress, lounge suit, or national dress."
However, rather than opting for an American-flag-themed outfit or any other sort of "national dress," the first lady assimilated into British culture by donning a dainty blue fascinator — one of those intricate hats that have become a staple of any high society event in England. But that wasn't the only subtle shout-out encoded into Dr. Biden's look. Many have interpreted her choice of an all-blue look to be a sign of support for Ukraine, which had been invaded by Russia only a year before. By wearing the Ukrainian flag's colors while also respecting British tradition, the first lady expertly balanced style and diplomacy.
Sparkling in Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren isn't a designer that Dr. Jill Biden and her stylists often opt for, but when they do, the result is always a look dripping in classic American glamor. The first lady stunned in this beaded emerald gown from the American fashion house when she and her husband, President Joe Biden, welcomed the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the White House for a state dinner in June 2023.
Just weeks before Independence Day, Dr. Biden was channeling fellow blond American bombshells like Marilyn Monroe and the ever-elegant Grace Kelly with this preppy, wrap-style dress. With quarter-length sleeves and a slightly off-the-shoulder neckline, the makers weren't just copying and pasting from the old rule book. The gown had verve and texture, standing out from other gowns that Dr. Biden has worn to previous state dinners during her husband's term as POTUS.
The first lady isn't the first Biden to ask Ralph Lauren to help her embody those "classiccore" vibes, either. The president and first lady's granddaughter Naomi Biden chose the fashion house to design her White House wedding dress, which she wore during the historic ceremony in November 2022. Could Naomi have given Dr. Biden some fashion tips? Whether this piece was a nod to her newlywed granddaughter or just a nod to the history of American fashion, there's no denying that this dazzling emerald gown is one of the first lady's best looks of all time.
Looking divine with those from Down Under
From pink to periwinkle blues, the first lady is not one to shy away from colors. On the contrary, the real wildcard from Dr. Jill Biden is when she wears neutral or muted hues. That's why she shocked fashion watchers when she rocked a frosted cookie aesthetic at a state dinner for the Australian prime minister and first lady in October 2023.
Brought to life by one of Dr. Biden's favorite designers, Reem Acra, this metallic column dress was a healthy dose of old-school sophistication. The sheer short sleeves maintained the conservative silhouette that we're used to seeing Biden wear, but the nude skirt underneath was just enough of a nod toward the sheer clothes trend to give Dr. Biden a bit of an edge.
And let's not overlook those embellishments. With lines across the skirt and bodice, the real showstopping feature of the Reem Acra grown was an overlay of flower and leaf designs in a light-catching silver. This wintry color palette would have been a knockout at a Christmas party or New Year's Eve affair, but you would be hard-pressed to argue that it didn't also help Dr. Biden stand out against the bright reds and blues of the White House entryway. To greet the dignitaries from Down Under, it's clear that Dr. Biden wanted to switch up her look.
A power suit moment
While we've seen Dr. Jill Biden dress to the nines in pencil skirts and billowing gowns alike, she surprised fashion watchers everywhere when she turned up to a 2024 Human Rights Campaign Dinner wearing wide-legged trousers that resembled a 1980s power suit. Larger than life, these high-waisted bottoms were undeniably the centerpiece of her outfit. And at an event focused on LGBTQ+ rights, this tomboy chic look was the perfect representation of just how far fashion has come in terms of breaking the gender binary — especially when it comes to first lady fashion.
For example, if you were to tour the "First Ladies at the Smithsonian" exhibition in D.C., there would be nary a pair of trousers in sight. Although first ladies have historically held an incredible amount of power in the political sphere, they've long been held to impossibly conservative standards when it comes to dress and behavior — just look at the way Michelle Obama was bullied for wearing a sleeveless dress.
Thus, Dr. Biden's choice to wear these Sergio Hudson trousers with her very cowboy-like belt buckle represents just how far our nation's first ladies have progressed. America's modern matriarch wasn't without her glam moment, though, as Dr. Biden paired her pants with a glittering long-sleeve top covered in electric green paillettes that shimmered in the studio lights. The feminist undertones of this outfit, paired with its bejeweled beauty, make this one of Dr. Biden's best looks to date.