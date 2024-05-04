Jill Biden's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

While most people might associate the phrase "fashion icon" with those in the entertainment industry like singers or actors, it turns out that entering the political sphere gives many women the opportunity to carve out a name for themselves in the fashion world as well. Just look at Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose looks have become so popular they've caused a phenomenon known as the "Kate Effect" by journalists. No matter what the British royal wears, it almost always sells out and sometimes even crashes the designer's website.

While the U.S. might not have princesses or duchesses, we've always had a first lady. In fact, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., had two whole galleries dedicated to memorializing some of the most unforgettable gowns ever worn by first ladies. Titled "First Ladies at the Smithsonian," the displays highlighted heavy hitters such as the show-stopper Michelle Obama, and Jackie Kennedy, one of the most prolific fashion icons of her time.

Dr. Jill Biden, who holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership, has been a secret assassin in the fashion game as well. Having lived in the White House orbit ever since her husband first became the vice president in 2009, the educator and military mother knows what it takes to put together a podium-appropriate yet elegant outfit.