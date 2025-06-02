Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Puts Her Dad's Haters On Notice With Scathing Post

Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden and Jill Biden, is hitting back at her dad's critics and haters while celebrating his legacy. Ashley took to Instagram on June 2, 2025, to share a snapshot from a beach outing with her famous parents. She used the sweet family photo to clap back at people who have claimed her father and his close advisers covered up his health struggles during his time in the Oval Office. "The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup!!!" Ashley wrote as part of her lengthy caption, which showed herself with her parents, smiling for the camera while walking through the sand on a beautiful shoreline.

"The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues til this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words," Ashley wrote, in part. "He worked harder than anyone I have ever known — he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously." The post appears to be a response to the criticism made by President Donald Trump, many right-wing pundits, and several reporters, claiming that Joe lied to the American public about his mental and physical decline during his term in office. Specifically, her post seems to be a direct rebuke of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin," pubished on May 20.

Her celebratory post was met with a great deal of positive feedback from her followers, who praised Joe for his work as president, with one user commenting, "the greatest president since FDR!" Other followers stood with Ashley as she seemingly criticized the recently published tome. For Ashley, it seems the most important thing is celebrating her parents.