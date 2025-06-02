Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Puts Her Dad's Haters On Notice With Scathing Post
Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden and Jill Biden, is hitting back at her dad's critics and haters while celebrating his legacy. Ashley took to Instagram on June 2, 2025, to share a snapshot from a beach outing with her famous parents. She used the sweet family photo to clap back at people who have claimed her father and his close advisers covered up his health struggles during his time in the Oval Office. "The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup!!!" Ashley wrote as part of her lengthy caption, which showed herself with her parents, smiling for the camera while walking through the sand on a beautiful shoreline.
"The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues til this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words," Ashley wrote, in part. "He worked harder than anyone I have ever known — he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously." The post appears to be a response to the criticism made by President Donald Trump, many right-wing pundits, and several reporters, claiming that Joe lied to the American public about his mental and physical decline during his term in office. Specifically, her post seems to be a direct rebuke of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin," pubished on May 20.
Her celebratory post was met with a great deal of positive feedback from her followers, who praised Joe for his work as president, with one user commenting, "the greatest president since FDR!" Other followers stood with Ashley as she seemingly criticized the recently published tome. For Ashley, it seems the most important thing is celebrating her parents.
The post comes several weeks after Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer
Ashley Biden's heartfelt and emotional beach day Instagram post was particularly meaningful as it comes less than a month after news broke that Joe Biden has cancer. Specifically, it was revealed that the former president is facing a type of malignant prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones. Joe was diagnosed on May 16, and the news was released two days later, leading to an outpouring of support — including some questionably sincere well-wishes from Donald Trump himself.
The impact of Joe's cancer battle was evident in the photo Ashley shared from their family gathering. Jill Biden was rocking a blue T-shirt, which sported the logo of Pelotonia — a nonprofit aimed at raising funds for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — as well as their motto, "One Goal."
Pelotonia has been an organization that Joe and Jill have long been involved with. Even before his own diagnosis, Joe suffered the tragic death of his son, Beau Biden, in June 2015, who died from brain cancer. In 2017, Joe spoke at an annual bike ride fundraising event, and reflected on the importance of the organization, and of hope. Joe told the crowd (via The Lantern), "[Cancer patients] held out hope because they know the incredible progress that's being made. Because we know what you know; we're on the cusp of so many potential breakthroughs." It seems now that Joe is among those holding onto that same hope.