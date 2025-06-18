Karoline Leavitt's Greasy Fox News Interview Put Her Botched Botox & Bad Makeup On Blast
Our poor White House press secretary just can't seem to get her look down pat. Sometimes, Karoline Leavitt wears overdone makeup that makes her appear as old as her three-decades-older husband. Other times, she goes lighter on the eyeliner but heavier on other enhancements. We present the evidence: On June 8, 2025, Leavitt appeared on Fox News to condemn ABC News's Terry Moran. The journalist had put up a post on X (formerly Twitter), throwing some serious shade at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Leavitt called on the network to fire Moran for his "unacceptable and unhinged rhetoric" (per X), but it was hard to focus on her stern words when they were coming out of her almost unrecognizable face.
Leavitt: ABC is going to have to answer for what their so-called journalist put out on Twitter calling Stephen Miller vile. They said that Trump is a world class hater.. We have reached out to ABC. They have said they will be taking action...
Hopefully, this journalist with... pic.twitter.com/KaNkHdSz3s
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025
Leavitt's unmoving forehead hinted at a recent Botox treatment, and that wasn't all. Her cheekbones looked way more pronounced, her lips a couple of sizes fuller. This was the latest in what seems to be the press secretary's total facial transformation; just four months earlier, Leavitt had people convinced she'd had a nose job after sporting a pinched-in schnoz. Topping it off, she neglected to apply powder in her skin care routine, so she looked like she'd come to the studio straight from a CrossFit workout — or, worse, as though she were suffering flop sweat in the face of pressure.
Comments on X were almost as cutting as Moran's. One writer pleaded, "Dearest Press Secretary: Use OIL FREE CONCEALER!!! Otherwise, all your lies are reflected in the oily sheen of your face. And the cheek fillers aren't working for you here either." Another asked, "Why does she have Vaseline on her face?" and an even more brutal respondent snarked, "Fresh coat of lacquer on that face huh?"
Is Karoline Leavitt trying to fit in with the Florida crowd?
President Trump likes to brag that his cabinet includes a host of accomplished women (just don't hint that he might have been practicing a bit of DEI in his picks). As diverse as his choices might be, the women in the Trump inner circle are all beginning to look alike. Attorney General Pam Bondi, attorney Alina Habba, and Homeland Security department director Kristi Noem have all, alas, embraced the "Mar-a-Lago Face" trend of over-smoothed skin and over-filled cheeks and lips. So have Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and his almost-daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. Now White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to have fallen into line, making TrumpWorld resemble the notoriously creepy town of Stepford.
In addition to Leavitt's newly enhanced features, her Fox News appearance revealed a rerun of her typical makeup blunders: an over-contoured nose, heavy blush, and clumpy mascara. Though we have to give her credit for trying to look professional, Leavitt's methods just make her look like a teen trying to join the in-crowd by emulating their style. Not to mention that the in-crowd in question is a generation or two older than she is. Instead of rushing to Guilfoyle-ize herself, Leavitt needs to embrace her Gen Z roots and show the world that a twentysomething can look her age and still excel in the White House.