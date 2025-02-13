Karoline Leavitt's White House Makeover Has People Convinced She Got A Nose Job

Karoline Leavitt hasn't commented on the plastic surgery rumors, but she appears to be plenty impressionable when it comes to dressing for the job. Not only is there speculation that she is following the Republican plastic surgery trend, but she appears to have adopted their penchant for attention-grabbing beauty fails. In the makeup department, she's either taking a page out of her mentor Kayleigh McEnany's makeup mishaps or is channeling caked-on icon Kimberly Guilfoyle. If Leavitt did go under the knife for a nose job, we're thinking she that she's looking up to the latter, especially given Guilfoyle's constant cosmetic surgery speculation.

Advertisement

And while Guilfoyle was nominated to be an ambassador to Greece and McEnany has since left the White House, Leavitt is still in good company with fellow new hire Kristi Noem, who was recently confirmed as Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security. The former governor of South Dakota has also had a MAGA makeover. She can surely give the younger Leavitt some pointers for handling the ensuing rumor mill that comes with having a public face suddenly looking very different, since Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in photos from before her political career.