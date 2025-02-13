Karoline Leavitt's White House Makeover Has People Convinced She Got A Nose Job
Possibly proving that no one is too young for a little plastic surgery, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has everyone convinced that she got herself a nose job. As the youngest person to ever hold the title, Leavitt deserves some self-congratulation. But Leavitt may have taken it too far, as she has appeared during White House briefings with a distinctly slimmer sniffer. Leavitt's nose appeared pinched and shaped to a point — which may have been intentional, given that the 27-year-old mouthpiece of the Trump administration could be trying to fit in with the MAGA-minded women that came before her. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, listed a number of other Trump-supporting women who appeared to have plastic surgery done, including Laura Loomer and Lara Trump, and then posted a compelling before-and-after image of Leavitt that accused her not just of a nose job, but Botox and lip work as well.
You can add to the list his 26-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. She seems to have gotten a nose job, plumped lips, and Botoxed all of the expression out of her face. https://t.co/HC1ghi3MLE pic.twitter.com/zgzNg5FLPR
— Rich Feinberg (@RichFeinberg1) September 23, 2024
The internet has been quick to weigh in on the new look, with one astute user on X posting, "Karoline Leavitt needs to sue her plastic surgeon cause I'm sure she didn't ask for that Michael Jackson nose job." Another user reluctantly agreed and said, "I'm normally the absolute LAST person to make fun of someone's appearance ... but whoever did Karoline Leavitt's nose job needs to be banned from ever touching a scalpel again." Meanwhile one X user used the occastion to make a salacious dig at Leavitt's eye-opening age gap with her husband, posting, "Maybe her 59 year old sugar daddy bought it for her."
Leavitt may just be dressing for the job
Karoline Leavitt hasn't commented on the plastic surgery rumors, but she appears to be plenty impressionable when it comes to dressing for the job. Not only is there speculation that she is following the Republican plastic surgery trend, but she appears to have adopted their penchant for attention-grabbing beauty fails. In the makeup department, she's either taking a page out of her mentor Kayleigh McEnany's makeup mishaps or is channeling caked-on icon Kimberly Guilfoyle. If Leavitt did go under the knife for a nose job, we're thinking she that she's looking up to the latter, especially given Guilfoyle's constant cosmetic surgery speculation.
And while Guilfoyle was nominated to be an ambassador to Greece and McEnany has since left the White House, Leavitt is still in good company with fellow new hire Kristi Noem, who was recently confirmed as Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security. The former governor of South Dakota has also had a MAGA makeover. She can surely give the younger Leavitt some pointers for handling the ensuing rumor mill that comes with having a public face suddenly looking very different, since Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in photos from before her political career.