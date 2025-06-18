The Tragic Reason Rico Rodriguez Almost Left Modern Family After Season 8

"Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez suffered a heartbreaking loss after wrapping up filming for the eighth season of the hit sitcom. In March 2017, the then-18-year-old actor took to Instagram to sadly announce that he had endured "the toughest week of [his] life" because Rico's father, Roy Rodriguez, had passed away at the age of just 52. In the heartfelt tribute, the TV star recalled all the things he would always love about his father and all the ways in which he would miss him.

During a June 2025 appearance on his "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's On Me" podcast, Rico admitted that he was struggling behind the scenes and even seriously considered quitting the beloved sitcom as a result. After explaining that Roy supported him through his contract negotiations, the actor shared a big reason for his hesitation to return, saying, "I mean, the patriarch of our family is gone, and he was the biggest motivator. He was all of our ideas."

Moreover, Rico was unsure if he could handle the strains of filming while he was grieving. However, the youngster eventually decided to return for a touching reason, disclosing, "There was a point where I was like, I would be doing him a disservice of everything we worked for at that point to just stop." Although it was, understandably, still incredibly difficult for Rico to get back to work, he found some solace in "knowing that [he] was coming back to [his] other family." And the teenage performer's onscreen family supported him through his grief in several notable ways too.