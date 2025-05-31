The Tragic, True Story Of The Cast Of Modern Family

Julie Bowen has made a stunning transformation over the years, from her role in "Happy Gilmore" to the lovable yet perfectionistic mother Claire Dunphy on "Modern Family." But long before she'd made a splash in Hollywood, she was an insecure teenager growing up in Baltimore. On an April 2022 episode of her podcast "Quitters," Bowen revealed in speaking with her co-host Chad Sanders that she had struggled with an eating disorder in high school.

"I just knew that I didn't want to be fat," she remarked. "And it felt like something that was out of control and that I was going to get ridiculed for it." Bowen started starving herself and running to lose weight, and she realized that feeling hungry mellowed out her depression and anxiety. "It became such an efficient coping mechanism for the anxiety that ... I couldn't stop," the actor added.

Bowen feared that quitting her unhealthy behavior would bring all her insecurities and mental health struggles back. "If I ate properly, the engine would come back on again, and that engine was anxiety, that engine was fear, and that engine was depression," she said. Eventually, Bowen's parents intervened and admitted her to a mental health facility where she spent five months in treatment for her anorexia.