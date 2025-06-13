Christina Haack & Heather Rae Aren't Helping Tarek Love Triangle Rumors With Tiny Bikini Pics
HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack went their separate ways personally in 2016 when they divorced, which wasn't too much of a shock due to signs their relationship wouldn't last. However, they've stayed professionally linked to this day. Their newest HGTV collaboration, "The Flip Off," is a competition show between the exes — although Tarek has a leg up, since he's competing alongside his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. (Haack and her ex-husband Josh Hall were going to be a team on the show, and he appeared in some segments of the program that were shot before their divorce.)
However, the odd dynamic between Tarek, Heather, and Haack is evident in their interactions on the show and while promoting it. Although it's great that the trio gets along (especially since Tarek and Haack co-parent the two children they share), the buddy-buddy nature of it all is a little strange — primarily because Tarek's ex-wife and current wife look strikingly similar. They seem to be flaunting this fact in promotional materials for Heather's beauty brand, Heather Rae Essentials. In one snap uploaded on June 13, 2025, the two women sat back-to-back in matching pink bikinis as they applied lip gloss, looking like mirrored images.
"You're both gorgeous and this friendship is the absolute best!!" one fan commented on Instagram. However, the picture will likely serve as evidence for those who subscribe to rumors that Tarek still holds a candle for his ex-flame.
Tarek El Moussa listed some links between his new wife and former wife
A few months before the seeing-double poolside photo of Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack, someone on Reddit gave their two cents on the Heather-Haack-Tarek El Moussa situation. They mentioned the vibe between the exes and said, "They clearly still have so much chemistry together and Tarek likely has unresolved feelings for Christina." The Reddit user also speculated that Tarek pursued Heather because of her similarities to Haack and added, "Tarek needs to make a decision, either take a step back from Christina so that his marriage to Heather has a fighting chance, or dump Heather and get back with Christina."
The majority of commenters weren't necessarily in agreement, with many instead thinking any strangeness was actually just their ability to be interesting TV stars. However, after being prompted, Tarek himself discussed Haack and Heather's commonalities when all three "The Flip Off" stars spoke with Us Weekly for an interview published January 2025: "They like similar things and have a similar style of travel and vacations. They're both bougie. And they both love bleach, clearly."
In that interview, the trio made it clear that they all get along well and that Haack and Tarek now behave more like siblings than anything else. Even if that is true and any online chatter about messy relationship drama is hollow, Tarek will never live down the awkward slip-up that hinted Haack was still on his mind.