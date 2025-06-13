Christina Haack & Heather Rae Aren't Helping Tarek Love Triangle Rumors With Tiny Bikini Pics

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack went their separate ways personally in 2016 when they divorced, which wasn't too much of a shock due to signs their relationship wouldn't last. However, they've stayed professionally linked to this day. Their newest HGTV collaboration, "The Flip Off," is a competition show between the exes — although Tarek has a leg up, since he's competing alongside his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. (Haack and her ex-husband Josh Hall were going to be a team on the show, and he appeared in some segments of the program that were shot before their divorce.)

However, the odd dynamic between Tarek, Heather, and Haack is evident in their interactions on the show and while promoting it. Although it's great that the trio gets along (especially since Tarek and Haack co-parent the two children they share), the buddy-buddy nature of it all is a little strange — primarily because Tarek's ex-wife and current wife look strikingly similar. They seem to be flaunting this fact in promotional materials for Heather's beauty brand, Heather Rae Essentials. In one snap uploaded on June 13, 2025, the two women sat back-to-back in matching pink bikinis as they applied lip gloss, looking like mirrored images.

"You're both gorgeous and this friendship is the absolute best!!" one fan commented on Instagram. However, the picture will likely serve as evidence for those who subscribe to rumors that Tarek still holds a candle for his ex-flame.