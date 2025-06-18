HGTV's Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Didn't Play Nice On First Post-Divorce Flip Or Flop Ep

Of course, we can't give Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa too much flak for how they conducted themselves on camera in the immediate aftermath of their separation. After all, divorce attorney and mediator Gabrielle Hartley made it very clear to us that maintaining a professional relationship with an ex is no easy task. The same can also be said for other post-breakup dynamics where you still have to cooperate with the other person, such as co-parenting. "It's easy for old dynamics to sneak back in and create tension," Hartley explained to The List, adding, "The best advice I can give? Treat the new relationship like a professional partnership. Communicate like colleagues, not exes. And do not gossip or complain to others that are in your circles." She also noted that it's important not to "use work or parenting logistics as a way to work through unresolved emotions."

Where Christina and Tarek may have misstepped is when they decided to return to TV together so soon after they broke up. Granted, the decision may have been out of their hands, given their business obligations. But be that as it may, Hartley says that while staying friends with an ex is certainly possible, it often requires a lot of space and time in the beginning. "Give yourself time to heal, recalibrate, and shift the relationship out of its old pattern. Civility is the first goal. If friendship grows from there, great, but don't rush it. A step back is the best way forward," she said.