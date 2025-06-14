Prince William's Reported Plan For Harry & Meghan's Kids Signals Point Of No Return For The Brothers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, won't ever be working royals — not if Prince William has anything to say about it, anyway. The Guardian reported that, apparently, Harry was hoping his two kids could keep their HRH titles, which would technically allow them the decision to re-enter the royal fold when they're adults. But the future king absolutely doesn't want this to happen, apparently, signaling that the years-long feud between Harry and William has done far more damage than anyone could ever have imagined.

Sources told the Daily Beast that William plans on making sure Lilibet and Archie can never use their HRH titles once he ascends the throne. "William obviously isn't going to hire Archie and Lilibet," a friend of William's told the outlet. "The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them [Harry and Meghan]." The source added that, technically, Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using their royal titles after their abrupt exit from the United Kingdom, but have gone back on this arrangement a few times, something that clearly irks William.

Former government minister Norman Baker told the Daily Beast that William will have no trouble stripping Harry's children of their titles once he's king. "As the bestowing of an HRH is in the gift of the monarch, the monarch could remove the HRH title. It would basically be the equivalent to an executive order in the U.S.," Baker explained.