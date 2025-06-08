7 Signs Meghan Markle Regrets Leaving The Royal Family

It feels like it's been a long time since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and there are a lot of tell-tale signs that Meghan regrets that decision. The two officially parted ways with the Buckingham Palace firm in January 2020, packing their bags and setting up a new life in Montecito, California, Meghan's home state. They left for a few different reasons. For one, they were concerned about the invasiveness of British tabloids. Secondly, they were upset that Buckingham Palace was stopping them from developing a "Sussex Royal" brand.

Since moving to California, Harry and Meghan have struggled to find their footing. There was a hitch with Meghan's first lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Then there was the Spotify deal for her podcast, Archetypes, which folded after 12 episodes. She wrote a children's book, "The Bench," in 2021 to minimal response, and Season 1 of her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," got a 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it's not just a lack of direction that Meghan and Harry are missing. Meghan has become estranged from her father and his side of the family, while most of Harry's family no longer speaks to him. His tell-all memoir, "Spare," certainly didn't help that situation. So, Harry and Meghan are largely alone, save for Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who remains close to her daughter and son-in-law. With so much struggle and loneliness, it only makes sense that Meghan must regret, at least at times, her decision to step away from the royal family.