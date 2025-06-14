Princess Charlotte's Trooping The Colour 2025 Accessory Had A Secret Meaning

Trooping the Colour hasn't been quite the same since Queen Elizabeth II's death, but today, Princess Charlotte warmed hearts when she was spotted wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch, which pundits quickly recognized as the same one the young princess wore to her great-grandmother's funeral in 2022. Queen Elizabeth II and Charlotte reportedly shared a very sweet relationship, and it seems the young royal made sure to let the world know that she's thinking of her "gan-gan," as she called the queen, on this special day.

Queen Elizabeth gifted the brooch to Charlotte before her death. It's a family heirloom that first belonged to the queen's mother, also named Elizabeth. For the monarch, the brooch was special because of its association with horses (she used to be quite the equestrian in her youth). Charlotte reportedly loves horses as much as her gan-gan did and is taking riding lessons. We suspect the queen would be proud — Prince William certainly is, with sources saying he was "thrilled" when his daughter decided to take up the sport (via The Times). Princess Catherine, meanwhile, isn't as big a fan of horses but reportedly supports Charlotte's passion for them. After all, it runs in the family.

Kate Middleton previously revealed that the queen was thrilled when she and Prince William had a girl. "I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here," the princess said in the 2016 ITV documentary "The Queen at Ninety" (via People).