Meghan And Harry's Most Toxic Issue Comes Back To Haunt Them At The Worst Possible Time
Rumors have been rampant for quite some time that Meghan and Harry, Duchess and Duke of Sussex, aren't the best people to work for. Markle's ex-staffers were reportedly even left shaken from her alleged bullying, and it appears that she's failed to clean up her act if certain reports are to be believed. It was alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had let go their communications chiefs, Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia. The pair had only been working under Markle and her husband for a year before they were fired for their inadequate performance. But the couple's decision led to a domino effect that saw four additional staff members gone from Markle's team, and the Sussexes sought to rebuild their PR staff with a more capable squad.
The news didn't just remind us of reports that Markle allegedly made a royal staffer cry, but it couldn't have come at a worse time. Markle and Prince Harry's reputation as bosses took a hit while other members of the royal family were attending and enjoying the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony that paid tribute to King Charles' birthday. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children were seen with all smiles as they honored the elder monarch along with Queen Camilla and other notable dignitaries. The surfaced controversial reports of the Sussex staffing changes made their absence during Trooping even more glaring, an event they hadn't attended since 2019.
It's not the first time Meghan and Prince Harry's reputation took a hit at a bad time
Attending Trooping the Colour was one of the many sacrifices the couple made when Prince Harry left the royal family, but no one likes not being invited to the party. So, Markle and Prince Harry being barred from one of the biggest parties in the U.K., thrown by their family no less, is sure to sting a little. Especially after reports emerged that Prince Harry has tried, and failed, to mend his relationship with King Charles, who hasn't been very receptive to his son's attempts.
With that in mind, we imagine the negative publicity surrounding Markle and Harry's management skills has only made the Trooping snub worse. But Markle's team once suggested that the unflattering rumors about the former "Suits" actress were an intentional sabotage attempt to turn the public against her. They also questioned the timing of Markle and Prince Harry's bullying allegations coming out at the least ideal moments. "It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," the spokesperson once told The Times, as an example. Given this, perhaps the same tactics are being used to embarrass Markle and Prince Harry during the Trooping festivities.