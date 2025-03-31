Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Worst Bullying Allegations Surface At The Least Ideal Moment

Is there such a thing as the anti-Midas touch? Because if there is, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been cursed with it big time. Whereas the mythical king could turn everything he touched to gold, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can't seem to find success in anything they do. Meghan and Harry's multimillion-dollar Netflix deal has been plagued by stalled projects, and the ones that have seen the light of day have received lukewarm to negative receptions. The duchess's lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," has rubbed people the wrong way for a number of reasons. However, the latest blow against the royal defectors comes from a source that existed nearly two decades before they even met.

In 2006, Harry joined forces with Prince Seeiso of the African nation of Lesotho to found Sentebale, a charity dedicated to supporting the health, education, and other needs of children living in Lesotho and Botswana. Their particular focus is on youth affected by HIV/AIDS. It was a cause particularly close to the prince's heart, since he created it in memory of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, who was a staunch advocate throughout her time with The Firm.

Then, in a shocking one-two punch, both princes suddenly stepped down from their patronage roles, along with all the other trustees, due to a dispute about fundraising with Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka. She in turn had some choice words for the much-maligned royals. In an interview with Sky News' "Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips," Chandauka accused the prince of "harassment and bullying at scale" by publicly discrediting her leadership.

