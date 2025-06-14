Kimberly Guilfoyle's Birthday Post For Trump Is A Carousel Of Her Greatest Photoshopping Hits

It's not hard to find Kimberly Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time. The U.S. ambassador to Greece is so reliant on photoshop that it'd be much more difficult to find digital photos of her that aren't edited, if not downright impossible. She once again shamelessly demonstrated her fascination with image editing when she shouted out President Donald Trump for his birthday on her Instagram page. "Born on the day we celebrate the Stars and Stripes. Thank you for always putting America first. Happy birthday, President Trump," Guilfoyle wrote in her caption. She celebrated the occasion by posting several pictures of herself posing next to the real-estate mogul as if to prove their closeness despite her broken engagement to Don Jr.

But all Guilfoyle proved was that she'd gone too far when it came to photoshopping her pics, and it sort of ruined her birthday tribute. Flipping through the digital photo album, you could see that Guilfoyle's skin is way too smooth and shiny, resembling more of a wax figure than an actual person. Her expressions in each picture didn't help matters, as there wasn't a photo in the montage where Guilfoyle didn't look robotic or emotionless despite the smiles. We understand Guilfoyle wants to show her best self on the platform, but what's the point in doing so by posting pictures that are so digitally enhanced they make her look more fake than glamorous? Or perhaps Guilfoyle was just showing off her photo-editing capabilities.