Kimberly Guilfoyle's Birthday Post For Trump Is A Carousel Of Her Greatest Photoshopping Hits
It's not hard to find Kimberly Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time. The U.S. ambassador to Greece is so reliant on photoshop that it'd be much more difficult to find digital photos of her that aren't edited, if not downright impossible. She once again shamelessly demonstrated her fascination with image editing when she shouted out President Donald Trump for his birthday on her Instagram page. "Born on the day we celebrate the Stars and Stripes. Thank you for always putting America first. Happy birthday, President Trump," Guilfoyle wrote in her caption. She celebrated the occasion by posting several pictures of herself posing next to the real-estate mogul as if to prove their closeness despite her broken engagement to Don Jr.
But all Guilfoyle proved was that she'd gone too far when it came to photoshopping her pics, and it sort of ruined her birthday tribute. Flipping through the digital photo album, you could see that Guilfoyle's skin is way too smooth and shiny, resembling more of a wax figure than an actual person. Her expressions in each picture didn't help matters, as there wasn't a photo in the montage where Guilfoyle didn't look robotic or emotionless despite the smiles. We understand Guilfoyle wants to show her best self on the platform, but what's the point in doing so by posting pictures that are so digitally enhanced they make her look more fake than glamorous? Or perhaps Guilfoyle was just showing off her photo-editing capabilities.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's face changes along with her outfits in each post
Perhaps the most disappointing part about Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday post on Instagram is that she didn't have to post a whole carousel of edited images. One picture definitely would've sufficed. But Guilfoyle only confirmed her photoshop obsession again by going overboard. Thanks to a combination of lighting, camera angles, and perhaps Guilfoyle's own limitations as an editor, the airbrushed pictures of Guilfoyle looked marginally different from each other. In the first picture, for instance, Guilfoyle's chin is a bit longer and almost looks stretched as she and President Donald Trump give the camera a thumbs up.
Guilfoyle's skin almost looks too young for her face in the second photo, which looks smaller and rounder when compared to the previous picture. Slight discrepancies like these continue all the way to the last picture in the collage, which might be Guilfoyle's least photoshopped image yet. The final picture features Guilfoyle sporting a black dress while standing next to Trump, and her face isn't nearly as airbrushed as it is in the prior images. It also might be one of the few pictures on Guilfoyle's Instagram that could pass for being unedited.