Trump's Crowd Size Nightmare Comes Back To Haunt Him At Military Parade

Past events have proven that Donald Trump's ego can't handle dwindling crowd sizes. So, we imagine his reaction behind the scenes regarding the attendance numbers for his military parade on June 14 might not be so good. It was reported that 200,000 people were estimated to attend his birthday celebration, but judging by videos of the event, the turnout was a lot lower than expected. Mark Seagraves, a reporter for NBC 4 in D.C., posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, exposing the disappointing number of people who actually showed up to the party. "The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected," Seagraves wrote.

What may ruffle Trump's feathers even more is that many more people allegedly attended the nationwide "No Kings" rally, which was organized to oppose the Trump administration. It was reported that millions participated in the protests, which would've dwarfed the guests at the military parade even if it reached its expected numbers. So, we wouldn't be surprised if the event gave Trump flashbacks to the empty seats at his rallies that sent him into a tailspin.