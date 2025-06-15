Trump's Crowd Size Nightmare Comes Back To Haunt Him At Military Parade
Past events have proven that Donald Trump's ego can't handle dwindling crowd sizes. So, we imagine his reaction behind the scenes regarding the attendance numbers for his military parade on June 14 might not be so good. It was reported that 200,000 people were estimated to attend his birthday celebration, but judging by videos of the event, the turnout was a lot lower than expected. Mark Seagraves, a reporter for NBC 4 in D.C., posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, exposing the disappointing number of people who actually showed up to the party. "The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected," Seagraves wrote.
The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pUmmN13pAl
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 14, 2025
What may ruffle Trump's feathers even more is that many more people allegedly attended the nationwide "No Kings" rally, which was organized to oppose the Trump administration. It was reported that millions participated in the protests, which would've dwarfed the guests at the military parade even if it reached its expected numbers. So, we wouldn't be surprised if the event gave Trump flashbacks to the empty seats at his rallies that sent him into a tailspin.
Donald Trump's crowd size is already being rubbed in his face
Donald Trump made false claims about the crowd size in his rallies leading up to the presidential election. So, we fully expect him to come up with theories to either excuse or "boost" the attendance numbers to soften the blow to his ego. However, social media users most likely won't let Trump talk his way out of the embarrassment. A good chunk of the internet couldn't help but poke fun at the president right in his sore spot when seeing his low number of guests. "Where is the support? The space is empty," one person posted on X. "AOC and Bernie would draw more people with thumb wrestling alone," another person joked.
But although plenty of X users rejoiced and bonded over the seemingly poor crowd size, others defended the celebration's turnout. It was mentioned that bad weather and rain might've affected how many citizens decided to watch the event live. Some commenters helped back up this theory by sharing that they simply decided to enjoy the parade from home. One supporter floated the possibility that the event was intentionally sabotaged by the opposing party. "Rumor is there were a whole lot of liberals had an organized effort to sign up for tickets and then not show. It's Tulsa 2020 all over again," they wrote, referencing Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in Oklahoma during the 2020 presidential election.