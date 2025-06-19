Hugh Jackman's Girlfriend Is Two Decades Younger Than Deborra-Lee Furness

It sounds like a plot straight out of Broadway: Two actors playing romantic leads in a famous musical carry their onstage love story offstage. Plot twist: Neither one is single! Will they choose love or marriage? In the case of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, romance won out. Much as they tried to spin their relationship as a just-good-friends kind of thing, it was clear from the pair's Insta posts and PR photos that "The Music Man's" Harold Hill and Marian Paroo were smitten. But having to end their respective marriages made Jackman and Foster's romance considerably messier than normal.

The Broadway legend's split from screenwriter Ted Griffin was relatively simple; not so Jackman's from Deborra-lee Furness. The beloved couple had been married for 27 years, shared two children, and seemed rock-solid by all accounts. In fact, Furness was completely gobsmacked by her husband's decision, confessing to the Daily Mail that it was a "betrayal" and "a profound wound that cuts deep." The age difference between the "Wolverine" star and his ex was one of the most notable things about their relationship.

Furness acknowledged on the "Aussies in Hollywood" podcast that she was determined never to date anyone under 30. But when the couple worked together on an Australian TV show, the fact that Jackman was 13 years her junior suddenly didn't matter to either of them. The "Greatest Showman" star, for his part, proudly told People in 2017, "I'm literally the adult in this relationship." Yet there's no denying that his new love interest is younger than he is — and much younger than his former wife to boot.