Vanna White Hasn't Aged A Lick Since Her Wheel Of Fortune Start In The 80s
Donning a new gown each day since 1982, Vanna White's fabulous appearance is a "Wheel of Fortune" mainstay. Fans of the show couldn't conceive of a "Fortune" game without White, and for the most part, they haven't had to. Over the last four decades, White's striking smile and trademark evening wear are some of the most standout facets of the letter turner/co-host. In her 60s at the time of this report, White is in the same role, wearing the same wardrobe, and flashing the same smile.
Working alongside Pat Sajak, until his retirement in 2024, White has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her "Wheel of Fortune" career. She may have given up on the overly teased '80s hair, but White has maintained flawless skin and seriously toned arms — it's no surprise, considering she moved them so much that she broke the Guinness World Record for most frequent clapping. Now, working with the show's new host, Ryan Seacrest — whom Sajak coached to replace him — White still has the same fun-loving spirit that she has always had. In June 2025, she posted an Instagram Reel to update her and Seacrest's secret handshake, which they've seemingly been working on for a while and have chronicled on White's social media page.
A close-up video of White's makeup routine is just more proof of White's timelessness. Posting the clip in preparation for the beginning of Season 42, White stunned fans in the comments with her gorgeous visage. "Ageless beauty for sure!" one person wrote. "Aging so gracefully," another said, noting that they appreciate White's natural, non-surgically enhanced features.
How Vanna White feels about plastic surgery
Vanna White has a few essential steps to her beauty routine, and plastic surgery isn't one of them — at least, not yet. The television personality told Oprah Daily that she frequently moisturizes and uses sunscreen to keep her face looking fresh, but she has also accepted the wrinkles that come with age. "It's okay to have lines. It shows personality," she said. "I'm not trying to be 30, because I'm not." The only touch-ups White is doing are with makeup. She shared one of her favorite products, the Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Foundation, with her fans on Instagram in 2024. As the years pass, however, White is considering doing more to her face than just a layer of foundation.
White has purportedly given Botox a second thought now that she's hosting "Wheel of Fortune" with Ryan Seacrest. "Now that she's paired with someone who's got the fountain of youth, Vanna's more conscious of her own looks," a source told Closer Weekly. "Anyone would tell her she looks great, but there are definite lines and wrinkles that are bothering her more than ever, especially since Ryan's come on board to host." Seacrest is rumored to have had his fair share of trips to the plastic surgeon, but if the former "American Idol" host is going to influence White on anything, we hope it would just be Seacrest's passion for skincare.