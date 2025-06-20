Vanna White Hasn't Aged A Lick Since Her Wheel Of Fortune Start In The 80s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donning a new gown each day since 1982, Vanna White's fabulous appearance is a "Wheel of Fortune" mainstay. Fans of the show couldn't conceive of a "Fortune" game without White, and for the most part, they haven't had to. Over the last four decades, White's striking smile and trademark evening wear are some of the most standout facets of the letter turner/co-host. In her 60s at the time of this report, White is in the same role, wearing the same wardrobe, and flashing the same smile.

Working alongside Pat Sajak, until his retirement in 2024, White has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her "Wheel of Fortune" career. She may have given up on the overly teased '80s hair, but White has maintained flawless skin and seriously toned arms — it's no surprise, considering she moved them so much that she broke the Guinness World Record for most frequent clapping. Now, working with the show's new host, Ryan Seacrest — whom Sajak coached to replace him — White still has the same fun-loving spirit that she has always had. In June 2025, she posted an Instagram Reel to update her and Seacrest's secret handshake, which they've seemingly been working on for a while and have chronicled on White's social media page.

A close-up video of White's makeup routine is just more proof of White's timelessness. Posting the clip in preparation for the beginning of Season 42, White stunned fans in the comments with her gorgeous visage. "Ageless beauty for sure!" one person wrote. "Aging so gracefully," another said, noting that they appreciate White's natural, non-surgically enhanced features.