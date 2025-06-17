Anderson Cooper Hints At Possible CNN Exit & It's The Shakeup Trump Has Been Dying For
The list of celebs who can't stand CNN's Anderson Cooper may not be particularly long, but there is one very famous person who is right at the top: Donald Trump. So, we can only imagine how full of glee the controversial president will be when he hears that Cooper may be planning to make his exit from CNN soon. As the network reportedly prepares to tighten their budget, Cooper, who has been there for over two decades, is seemingly looking for a new place to land.
Cooper has reportedly split from United Talent Agency and is now being represented by the CEO of Creative Artists Agency, Bryan Lourd. Lourd is nothing short of a big shot in the world of Hollywood agents. Interestingly, though, he typically works with big celebs in the entertainment world, rather than news anchors. Lourd has represented names like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Scarlett Johansson — to name a few. Cooper's choice to move to a new agency raises some questions, as it certainly implies that he's planning to make some sort of career change. This, of course, doesn't mean that he is definitely leaving CNN. It does, however, seem like a possibility. And, considering the representation he chose, the change he's embarking on could be more than just moving to a new network.
Anderson Cooper may be ready for a change
Anderson Cooper is one of CNN's most well-known and beloved personalities. And, Donald Trump has made it repeatedly clear that he has a problem with CNN. So, it is unsurprising that he and Cooper have long been involved in a brutal feud. It's no secret that it's getting increasingly difficult to be a journalist at a major network these days. ABC News anchor Terry Moran recently lost his job at the network after nearly three decades for criticizing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cooper hasn't held back with his criticism of Trump over the years. So, regardless of his reasoning for potentially considering a big career move, it's easy to see why now might be a good time.
Cooper has undergone quite a transformation since he first arrived on the scene. He joined ABC News as a correspondent back in 1995, ultimately moving to CNN in 2001. So, whether he'll be sticking with CNN, moving to a new network, or embarking on an entirely new gig, he surely has a great new leg of his career ahead of him. And, while Trump may not be one of them, Cooper has no shortage of fans who will surely be excited to see where he's headed next.