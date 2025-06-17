Anderson Cooper Hints At Possible CNN Exit & It's The Shakeup Trump Has Been Dying For

The list of celebs who can't stand CNN's Anderson Cooper may not be particularly long, but there is one very famous person who is right at the top: Donald Trump. So, we can only imagine how full of glee the controversial president will be when he hears that Cooper may be planning to make his exit from CNN soon. As the network reportedly prepares to tighten their budget, Cooper, who has been there for over two decades, is seemingly looking for a new place to land.

Cooper has reportedly split from United Talent Agency and is now being represented by the CEO of Creative Artists Agency, Bryan Lourd. Lourd is nothing short of a big shot in the world of Hollywood agents. Interestingly, though, he typically works with big celebs in the entertainment world, rather than news anchors. Lourd has represented names like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Scarlett Johansson — to name a few. Cooper's choice to move to a new agency raises some questions, as it certainly implies that he's planning to make some sort of career change. This, of course, doesn't mean that he is definitely leaving CNN. It does, however, seem like a possibility. And, considering the representation he chose, the change he's embarking on could be more than just moving to a new network.