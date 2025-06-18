Trump Works Overtime To Avoid Another Inappropriate Slip-Up After Cringey Melania Moment

While Donald Trump often publicly says things he probably shouldn't, he rarely seems to be inspired to change this behavior. Yet, after he accidentally exposed Melania Trump's wandering eyes with an NSFW gaffe earlier this month, it seems that he's trying his best to avoid making another awkward joke in the public eye. Unfortunately, try as he might, avoiding making inappropriate jokes is proving to be a struggle for Donald. And, thus, him trying to avoid making the joke was just as uncomfortable as him actually making it.

Big things are happening at the White House. And, by "big," we don't mean consequential; we mean actually physically big. Trump is having two flag poles installed that stand at nearly 100 feet tall. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, he's making a huge deal out of these huge flag poles. The controversial president spoke outside of the White House today in honor of the new flags being raised. "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting," he told the press in reference to the raising of the flags, per X, formerly known as Twitter. "They also use another word, but I'm not gonna use that word," he added, noting, " ... It starts with an E. You know what the word is? If I ever used it, I'd be run out of town by you people. Alright, so enjoy it ... " It seems that when it comes to off-color jokes, he just can't help himself lately.