Trump Works Overtime To Avoid Another Inappropriate Slip-Up After Cringey Melania Moment
While Donald Trump often publicly says things he probably shouldn't, he rarely seems to be inspired to change this behavior. Yet, after he accidentally exposed Melania Trump's wandering eyes with an NSFW gaffe earlier this month, it seems that he's trying his best to avoid making another awkward joke in the public eye. Unfortunately, try as he might, avoiding making inappropriate jokes is proving to be a struggle for Donald. And, thus, him trying to avoid making the joke was just as uncomfortable as him actually making it.
Big things are happening at the White House. And, by "big," we don't mean consequential; we mean actually physically big. Trump is having two flag poles installed that stand at nearly 100 feet tall. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, he's making a huge deal out of these huge flag poles. The controversial president spoke outside of the White House today in honor of the new flags being raised. "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting," he told the press in reference to the raising of the flags, per X, formerly known as Twitter. "They also use another word, but I'm not gonna use that word," he added, noting, " ... It starts with an E. You know what the word is? If I ever used it, I'd be run out of town by you people. Alright, so enjoy it ... " It seems that when it comes to off-color jokes, he just can't help himself lately.
Folks online were not amused by Donald Trump's immature flag pole joke
At this point, we've all come to expect that basically every clip of Donald Trump saying anything will receive mixed reactions from netizens. Unfortunately for him, though, his not-so-carefully disguised joke was pretty overwhelmingly panned on X. "Erecting. Trump is such a child!" one X-user commented on the clip. "How utterly appalling. I heard a more mature question from a two year old once," another wrote in the comment section. "God, he always sounds so dignified and presidential" one joked. Another also poked fun, saying, "Good to see he's focusing on important stuff." And, someone even beat him at his own joke game, simply writing, "Erection fraud."
Trump: "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I'm not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it." pic.twitter.com/FrAtXVXG0I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025
Evidently, Trump has really been flopping in the joke department as of late. And, he's not the only one. Last week, JD Vance made a bad joke that had us cringing for poor Usha Vance just days after he slipped in another predictably cringe joke while taking sides in the Elon Musk vs. Trump divorce. Suffice it to say, humor may not be this administration's strong suit, despite their repeated attempts at getting laughs. It's highly unlikely that this will stop them anytime soon, though.