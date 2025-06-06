JD Vance Takes A Side In The Musk V. Trump Divorce After Slipping In A Predictably Cringe Joke
There have been red flags in President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's friendship for a while, and with the sniping between the two in the early days of June 2025, it looks like those flags have turned into flaming icons of a bromance gone bad. Between jabs and pokes that questioned each other's sanity, temper, and business acumen, Musk bashed Trump's tax-cut bill, and Trump threatened to cut funding for Musk's SpaceX company.
While Trump has thrown some shady digs at his Vice President JD Vance, over the last several months, the VP did not use this battle as an opportunity to seek retribution, preferring to stick to his usual policy of attempting to kiss up to Trump. That became clear when he finally caved and took to social media to stick his head into the fray.
On the evening of June 5, Vance published two posts on X, hours apart. He also posted another one on the morning of June 6. In the first, he shared a photo of himself and podcaster Theo Von, with the over-used joke, "Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?" While he didn't specifically mention Musk and Trump, their feud has been the topic of choice for many news outlets, giving Vance's audience more than a hint of what he was alluding to.
Vance's second post made his side clear
In an effort to remain a neutral party in the breakup of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance posted a benign caption on X. Though Vance's comment about it being a slow news day was a cringe joke at best, it received a whopping 48.2 million views. And there was one person who found it pretty hilarious. Musk himself re-posted it, along with the "I'm laughing so hard I'm crying" emoji.
Whether or not Trump saw Vance's posrt is unknown, but a scant two and half hours later, Vance took a more definitive and serious stance with a second Tweet. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," he wrote. This one only garnered 7 million hits.
While some have speculated the first post was Vance hoping to stay in Musk's good graces so the tycoon would offer up funds for a 2028 presidential campaign, his second Tweet had others questioning whether Trump demanded he pick a side — his side. As one person commented, "Blink twice if they're standing behind you." As if Vance's Trump affirmation wasn't enough, the VP posted again the morning of June 6, blasting the media (who did not have a slow news day), saying the accusation that Trump was "impulsive or short-tempered," was nothing but lies.