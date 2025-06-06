JD Vance Takes A Side In The Musk V. Trump Divorce After Slipping In A Predictably Cringe Joke

There have been red flags in President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's friendship for a while, and with the sniping between the two in the early days of June 2025, it looks like those flags have turned into flaming icons of a bromance gone bad. Between jabs and pokes that questioned each other's sanity, temper, and business acumen, Musk bashed Trump's tax-cut bill, and Trump threatened to cut funding for Musk's SpaceX company.

While Trump has thrown some shady digs at his Vice President JD Vance, over the last several months, the VP did not use this battle as an opportunity to seek retribution, preferring to stick to his usual policy of attempting to kiss up to Trump. That became clear when he finally caved and took to social media to stick his head into the fray.

On the evening of June 5, Vance published two posts on X, hours apart. He also posted another one on the morning of June 6. In the first, he shared a photo of himself and podcaster Theo Von, with the over-used joke, "Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?" While he didn't specifically mention Musk and Trump, their feud has been the topic of choice for many news outlets, giving Vance's audience more than a hint of what he was alluding to.