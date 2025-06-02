Trump Accidentally Exposes Melania's Wandering Eyes With NSFW Gaffe
By this point, nothing President Donald Trump says should shock anyone — especially if it involves him continuing to claim he's 6'3 — but a recent comment he made has people baffled. Trump and professional athlete Bryson DeChambeau played a round of golf on June 1 and, for whatever reason, Trump decided to make things weird and compared his long drives to DeChambeau's.
In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump shared how he's always reminded of his golf skills when he plays against DeChambeau, noting how he can't hit the ball as far as the pro golfer can. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, so, it's pretty close.' It's not close," Trump shared. No one expects Trump to be better at golf than someone who does it for a living, so this entire exchange is just bizarre. People on X wondered why Melania Trump would even ask that question, much less why the president would say it to a crowd of people, unprompted.
It's also impossible not to detect the double entendre of Donald's remarks referring to other things that could be long. "Are ..... we . ......still talking about golf?" one person hilariously asked. Another said the story was "inappropriate." It's strange that Donald would willingly tell his constituents that his wife supposedly asked about another man's capabilities compared to his own.
Those comments were the last thing their relationship needed right now
Considering how people think there are signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks (rumors that haven't slowed down in years), it's weird he'd purposely add fuel to that fire. Of course, Donald did just subtly confirm his marriage is a mess behind closed doors, so it seems clear he doesn't care too much about drawing attention to his relationship.
The POTUS and FLOTUS haven't appeared like the most united front since Donald returned to the White House, especially when news broke that Melania's documentary reportedly takes priority over her husband and his duties. Considering how that Amazon documentary is going to be quite the payday, it's not that surprising she'd want to devote her focus to that for the time being, especially since son Barron Trump is grown and attending college at NYU.
Just last month, the couple was spotted kissing for the cameras, but it was the most awkward, non-loving smooch ever. Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach & body language expert told The List that, based on the kissing video, Donald and Melania seemed to have "a lack of closeness." She also felt like they were acting more as individuals, instead of as a couple.