Trump Accidentally Exposes Melania's Wandering Eyes With NSFW Gaffe

By this point, nothing President Donald Trump says should shock anyone — especially if it involves him continuing to claim he's 6'3 — but a recent comment he made has people baffled. Trump and professional athlete Bryson DeChambeau played a round of golf on June 1 and, for whatever reason, Trump decided to make things weird and compared his long drives to DeChambeau's.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump shared how he's always reminded of his golf skills when he plays against DeChambeau, noting how he can't hit the ball as far as the pro golfer can. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, so, it's pretty close.' It's not close," Trump shared. No one expects Trump to be better at golf than someone who does it for a living, so this entire exchange is just bizarre. People on X wondered why Melania Trump would even ask that question, much less why the president would say it to a crowd of people, unprompted.

It's also impossible not to detect the double entendre of Donald's remarks referring to other things that could be long. "Are ..... we . ......still talking about golf?" one person hilariously asked. Another said the story was "inappropriate." It's strange that Donald would willingly tell his constituents that his wife supposedly asked about another man's capabilities compared to his own.