The Cast Of The Handmaid's Tale Is Gorgeous In Real Life

In 2025, the long-running Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood's seminal novel "The Handmaid's Tale" finally came to a close. Since the series premiered in 2017, fans watched have watched as a group of Handmaids — women kept as slaves, meant only to reproduce — instigated an open rebellion against the repressive theocracy of Gilead. Led by June (Elisabeth Moss), the series escalated and escalated until it became an all-out war for the soul of the country.

The show could be pretty drab-looking — imagine a version of the Capitol from "The Hunger Games" without all the fabulous fashion — but it was captivating anyway thanks to its stellar cast. Moss, for example, wasn't just the series lead, she also occasionally directed the show. She told IndieWire that if the show ever feels like it hits too close to home, it may help to remember that off-screen, in real life, these are actors.

"The experience of making this show is so different from what you see. We have such a great time. We have so many wonderful people on set who are funny and lovely and doing their best work and really trying to push themselves," she said. "I understand that the experience watching it is obviously much darker, because that's the subject matter ... But our experience and my experience of the last nine years has been so different." The cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" is, after all, gorgeous in real life.