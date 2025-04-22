The Real-Life Partners Of The Handmaid's Tale Cast

"The Handmaid's Tale," Margaret Atwood's classic novel, imagined a repressive future society called Gilead, a world where religious oppression has overtaken the government and forced entire classes of women into subservient roles. In 2017, Hulu launched a television adaptation of the novel, bringing the story to life and racking up more than a dozen Emmys in the process.

The sixth and final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" premiered in 2025, taking June (Elisabeth Moss) and her allies far beyond the story of the original novel. It's also a different world now than it was when the show premiered; globally, many different nations have experienced a shift in government that we might politely describe as "not great for women." Series creator Bruce Miller knows all too well how eerie his show is, telling SBS, "It's heartbreaking when you come up with the worst thing you can imagine and then someone does it. We are often unfortunately relevant. I would love our show to be irrelevant."

In other words, fans of "The Handmaid's Tale" sometimes need an escape. It's not exactly an uplifting program, but thankfully, the actors seem to be much happier in real life than their show counterparts. Many of the stars are indeed in stable, real-life relationships far from the ones they portray on screen, giving us someone to root for.