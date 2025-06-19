The Truth About Rachael Ray's Relationship With Anne Burrell

Food Network star Rachael Ray has joined the list of voices paying tribute to fellow celebrity chef Anne Burrell, who died expectedly on June 17, 2025 at the age of 55. Ray's touching tribute to Burrell should come as no surprise, because the two were incredibly close — so much so that Ray actually served as a bridesmaid at Burrell's 2021 wedding.

Ray posted the message on Instagram, with the first of four attached photos being one of her and Burrell at the latter's wedding. Ray started off the post by explaining that she and husband John Cusimano were gutted by Burrell's sudden passing. "I can't quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," Ray continued, adding, "Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of 'Worst Cooks' on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague."

Ray further explained that she was honored to have been a bridesmaid for Burrell — something she had previously only ever done for her sister, Maria Betar. "Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one — she always treated me as one of the gang. ... She even cooked for me and my guests at my wedding anniversary in Italy," Ray recalled. She concluded her post by stating that Burrell will be deeply missed, both by her and many others.