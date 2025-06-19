The Truth About Rachael Ray's Relationship With Anne Burrell
Food Network star Rachael Ray has joined the list of voices paying tribute to fellow celebrity chef Anne Burrell, who died expectedly on June 17, 2025 at the age of 55. Ray's touching tribute to Burrell should come as no surprise, because the two were incredibly close — so much so that Ray actually served as a bridesmaid at Burrell's 2021 wedding.
Ray posted the message on Instagram, with the first of four attached photos being one of her and Burrell at the latter's wedding. Ray started off the post by explaining that she and husband John Cusimano were gutted by Burrell's sudden passing. "I can't quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," Ray continued, adding, "Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of 'Worst Cooks' on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague."
Ray further explained that she was honored to have been a bridesmaid for Burrell — something she had previously only ever done for her sister, Maria Betar. "Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one — she always treated me as one of the gang. ... She even cooked for me and my guests at my wedding anniversary in Italy," Ray recalled. She concluded her post by stating that Burrell will be deeply missed, both by her and many others.
Rachael Ray has always spoken highly of Anne Burrell
Of course, her Instagram post eulogizing her friend and colleague was far from the first time Rachael Ray spoke highly of Anne Burrell. In December 2024, Burrell appeared as a guest on Ray's "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast. During the podcast, Burrell spoke extensively about her day-to-day fashion choices, and how putting effort into her style helped her carry herself with confidence.
In response, Ray confessed that she was actually envious of Burrell's fashion sensibilities. "I agree with you," Ray said, adding, "And now I'm embarrassed I'm sitting here in a large T-shirt and a sweater, but it is cold here." Beyond the clothes she wore, Ray also had high praise for Burrell's complete evolution as a celebrity chef. "I don't think people know a lot about your path — the double college degrees the one job and then changing your path totally," she said.
Burrell also took the time to celebrate Ray. For instance, back in 2015, Burrell made a post to Facebook in which she congratulated her Food Network co-star on her 10th anniversary. It's easy to see why the two TV personalities formed such a close bond, considering how often they shared the screen. In addition to Ray's appearances on "Worst Cooks," Burrell appeared on "The Rachael Ray Show" on occasion. The two also partook in non-televised Food Network events together, such as the New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2019.