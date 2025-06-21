Signs Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Are Headed For Divorce

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage has pundits more worried than ever. There have been persistent whispers that the power couple are dealing with some issues, in no small thanks to Emhoff, whose past scandals came back to bite his wife during her 2024 presidential campaign. While Emhoff played the part of the supportive husband very well and received praise for giving up his job as an attorney to support Harris during her tenure as vice president, their picture perfect image imploded when the Daily Mail ran several unflattering stories highlighting scandals from Emhoff's past.

The first bomb dropped in August 2024, when the outlet revealed that Emhoff had cheated on his first wife with his children's nanny and got said nanny pregnant (she reportedly never had the baby). Emhoff confirmed the rumors were true. However, this was but the beginning of the media onslaught. Next, Emhoff stood accused of slapping a former girlfriend across her face. "He comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder," the woman, who remained anonymous, told the Daily Mail. "He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I'm in utter shock." Doug denied the allegations.

And then, there were the accusations of his unseemly behavior in the workplace while he was an attorney at a Los Angeles law firm. Apparently, Emhoff was very flirty with the women who worked for him, with former colleagues telling the Daily Mail that the former second gentleman engaged in "inappropriate [and] misogynistic" behavior during his time at the firm. All these allegations were a very bad look for Emhoff, but even more so for Harris, who previously gushed about how proud she is of her husband. It's not clear if she knew about all the skeletons in his closet before they tap-danced their way into the light.