Signs Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Are Headed For Divorce
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage has pundits more worried than ever. There have been persistent whispers that the power couple are dealing with some issues, in no small thanks to Emhoff, whose past scandals came back to bite his wife during her 2024 presidential campaign. While Emhoff played the part of the supportive husband very well and received praise for giving up his job as an attorney to support Harris during her tenure as vice president, their picture perfect image imploded when the Daily Mail ran several unflattering stories highlighting scandals from Emhoff's past.
The first bomb dropped in August 2024, when the outlet revealed that Emhoff had cheated on his first wife with his children's nanny and got said nanny pregnant (she reportedly never had the baby). Emhoff confirmed the rumors were true. However, this was but the beginning of the media onslaught. Next, Emhoff stood accused of slapping a former girlfriend across her face. "He comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder," the woman, who remained anonymous, told the Daily Mail. "He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I'm in utter shock." Doug denied the allegations.
And then, there were the accusations of his unseemly behavior in the workplace while he was an attorney at a Los Angeles law firm. Apparently, Emhoff was very flirty with the women who worked for him, with former colleagues telling the Daily Mail that the former second gentleman engaged in "inappropriate [and] misogynistic" behavior during his time at the firm. All these allegations were a very bad look for Emhoff, but even more so for Harris, who previously gushed about how proud she is of her husband. It's not clear if she knew about all the skeletons in his closet before they tap-danced their way into the light.
Their relationship has appeared strained in public
Shortly after Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff had to witness President Donald Trump's second inauguration, the couple was spotted doing some good old grocery shopping, heralding their return to civilian life. The outing occurred amid swirling rumors that their marriage is on the rocks following Harris' loss to Trump. Sources told the Daily Mail that Doug had gone from being the perfect husband to "dead weight" after his past scandals were laid bare. "There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share," one source alleged. "He looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade."
While the couple's grocery shopping trip didn't present any notable tension between them, their Easter outing sure did, according to the Daily Mail, which published several photographs of Harris and Emhoff visiting a farmer's market. Apparently, Harris was perfectly pleasant while engaging with members of the public, but once she moved on from snapping selfies and shaking hands with admirers, she looked grim as she walked alongside her husband. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but it can also lead to a thousand different interpretations. The couple definitely weren't all smiles (at least not in the pictures that made the cut for the article), but Harris and Emhoff showed their marriage is still going strong when they went on a pricey date night in May 2025.
There are troubling rumors that Emhoff had an affair with one of Harris' campaign staffers
Tense Easter walkabouts and election loss blame aside, there have been some troubling rumors that his first wife is not the only woman Doug Emhoff has been unfaithful to. The Conservative Brief first posted the rumor to X in December 2024, alleging that rumors of Emhoff having an affair with one of Kamala Harris' campaign staffers were making the rounds. The post further asserted that there were whispers the couple had already quietly separated. Well, that grocery shopping trip, the Easter outing (although there did appear to be some tension), and that expensive date night sure suggests otherwise.
Of course, the rumor has some legs thanks to Emhoff's past infidelity, which he admitted to in a statement. He took full responsibility for his actions, however. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff said, per Politico. An insider told the outlet that Harris knew about her husband's former affair before the media dug it up. Regardless, a source told the Daily Mail that pundits have reason to be worried. "I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household," they claimed.
They appear to be more focused on their respective careers than each other
Kamala Harris has proven that she doesn't need the presidency to live a lavish life. The former vice president continues to be a prominent figure, and many still want to hear from her. This is likely why rumors are rife that Harris is set to write a book about her time in the White House, and, of course, her experience as the first female vice president of the United States. People close to Harris disclosed to NBC News that a book might be in the works, but Harris isn't about to let her political aspirations go. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, isn't about to quit his career either. The only question is whether the couple's renewed focus on their respective careers will hinder or help their relationship after it's been through the wringer.
Emhoff was appointed as a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher shortly after Harris' election loss. The firm's headquarters are located in New York. Emhoff and Harris moved back to California after the latter's election loss but were reportedly looking to make New York City their home. Depending on what Harris decides to do next, the two might have a long-distance relationship for a while. There's been speculation that she might make a bid for California governor come 2026. But some sources told the Daily Mail this is unlikely because the former vice president deems it a "thankless, no-win job." Others say she's biding her time until the 2028 election to make a bid for the White House once again.
Only time will tell what Harris' next move will be, and whether Emhoff will still be at her side when she makes it.